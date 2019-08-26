Bath’s largest festival returned to the borough on Saturday, August 24. Spuds & Suds drew thousands of “foodies” and concertgoers to Bath’s historic district.

Crowds enjoyed food trucks and stands like Take a Taco, Polish Connection, Atomic Hogs

BBQ, Joe’s Homemade Pierogis, Buttercups Bake Shoppe, and Kona Ice. Local businesses Red Wolf Bar & Grille and (opening soon on W. Main Street) Mattie’s Strudel Haus also kept hungry festival goers satisfied. The popular beer garden and baked potato bar also returned this year. Something new offered this year was axe-throwing.

Music filled downtown and had hundreds on their feet with performances by School of Rock, Chasing Daylight, and Large Flowerheads. Jimmy and the Parrots closed out the festival.

For those who were up for the challenge, they could show off their strength in the Growler Challenge or show off their

appetite in the first-annual mashed potato eating contest. Yoga lovers got the chance to test their balance in the first-ever Yoga Tree Pose challenge, sponsored by Creative Actions Yoga. Meanwhile, the Kids Potato Derby let young festival goers show off their innovative skills. Think pinewood derby…but with potatoes!

Mayor Fiorella Mirabito and Bath councilmembers Mark Saginario, Michele Ehrgott, Frank Hesch, Carol Bear-Heckman, Phyllis Andrews, and Tony Kovalovsky were in attendance.

“I am very proud of this town and everyone affiliated with it,” said Mayor Mirabito. She also gave a special shout out to the event’s volunteers, including Bobby Siegfried who planned entertainment and emceed the mainstage. “Bobby does an amazing job.”

“This is a wonderful festival,” said Saginario. “We hope it keeps growing.”