Allen Township received a letter from the First Regional Compost Authority’s attorney David Backenstoe. The letter came following concerns about contractors using the township’s yard waste collection site instead of using FRCA’s main Weaversville Road collection site.

Under FRCA rule, contractors must use the larger drop-off site and pay for its services. However, Allen Township has allowed contractors (as long as they are with a township resident) to drop off yard waste at the Indian Trail Road site.

The idea behind Allen Township’s rule, explained Supervisor Dale Hassler during the township’s August 27 meeting, is to help residents who cannot move yard waste themselves. He said if a homeowner hires a contractor to do work, contractors should be allowed to dispose of the yard waste materials at Indian Trail Road. Otherwise, the homeowner would have to hire an additional truck or bring the yard waste to the site themselves, something that may be difficult for elderly residents.

“This is not meant to help contractors. This is meant to help residents who cannot do it themselves,” he said. “It is not being abused.”

Supervisor Bruce Frack agreed, calling the township’s rule “a good thing.”

However, Supervisor Larry Oberly thought differently.

“We do not have the right to change the policy of the Authority,” he said.

He said that the fees paid by township residents are not enough to keep FRCA “afloat.” FRCA needs the business from contractors to keep it alive. If contractors are allowed to use Allen Township’s smaller site in lieu of the Weaversville Road site, FRCA is not getting the appropriate fees it needs. Instead, Oberly predicts that FRCA will raise the per-capita cost for township residents.

Hassler said that the issue is being “blown out of proportion.” Township Manager Ilene Eckhart added that commercial dumping has not been a problem at the Indian Trail Road site since it was closed at nights.

Supervisor Gary Behler said that the rules, posted on the township’s website, should be rewritten to stress that a resident of the township must be in the vehicle to drop off any waste at the site, commercial or otherwise. That makes it a true “residential drop-off.”

Hassler agreed, saying that will make “everyone happy.”

Oberly was not too sure.

“Everyone except FRCA,” he added.

Also during the meeting, Eckhart discussed possibly adding two curbside pick-up days for organic materials. She said one day in the fall and one day in the spring should be enough for residents to get rid of their yard waste. Residents could bundle the materials and leave them for public works to collect.

Supervisors were on board with the idea, adding that dividing the township into zones would make collection easier.