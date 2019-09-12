Music! Art! Camaraderie! Creativity! These were some of the impressions I received at a place called Blend, a performance and event venue located on Bath’s Historic Chestnut Street. I visited business owner Jenny Bertram on a Thursday during open mic night. Right off the bat I felt a very welcoming and chill vibe. A musician was singing at the main room, followed by a spoken-word poet, all the while two other performers rehearsed and tuned their guitars in the small lounge area located in the back. Others, like me, were there to enjoy the show. There were also a few art vendors and beverages for purchase. Everyone present had an easygoing and cheerful disposition. The atmosphere that night lead to one thing: to express creatively. The owner describes Blend as an eclectic space to enjoy art in its many forms.

Jenny explained she chose Bath because she likes the small town experience and has received good support from the community. For her, it is important that people not only come to support the artists but that they embrace the community. Jenny’s goal is for her venue to be a place to unwind, create and form relationships. Something about this young businesswoman is that she is originally from the South, however moved to New Jersey in 2007 to be close to her family and explore the area. She is a very passionate person that has many interests, like playing drums, scuba diving, and cooking. She also enjoys traveling, which allows her to explore different cultures.

A variety of different events are put together every month at Blend. You may like sip and paint gatherings or yoga sessions. The best way to stay up to date with these events at Blend is to follow on Facebook or join Jenny’s mailing list. Some dates coming up this month in September are live music by Pat Tato and Moe Michnick on September 20. The duo combines elements of spoken word, rapping, singing, and use different musical instruments. Matt Bednarsky will perform on the 28th. He blends pop/rock, folk, jazz, and blues. Microphone will be open for everyone on the night of Thursday the 26th. This is a good opportunity to share your talents or you can just enjoy the company of others and anything else the night has to offer at Blend. See you next time when we visit another establishment.

Do you or someone you know have a story that you want to share in Small Businesses, Mighty People? Contact Principe Castro at AskUs@HomeNewsPA.com.