Justin Walker is a Moore Township resident trying to make a difference, a positive difference, in the world for less fortunate children.

Four years ago Justin started his quest to help out children in need while supporting the Marine Corps. Justin’s employer FedEx Freight was gracious enough to supply a trailer to Justin every year to use as a central collection point as well as haul the toys to the local Toys for Tots hub in Bethlehem.

Justin stated, “It has been a great journey thus far. It takes a lot of work, time, planning and running around to get the word out but when I wake up Christmas morning there is a great feeling I get to think that somewhere out there, there are less fortunate kids who now have a pleasurable Christmas morning due to all of my friends and family supporting me and donating. None of this would be possible or attainable without these wonderful people in my life. I love and thank you all. This is what I wait for every year, it completes me.”

Over the past three years, a total of 2,090 toys have been collected, not including this year’s collections yet.

Justin also wanted to recognize his local volunteer fire company, the Klecknersville Fire Rangers, who provide a place and space to set up every year for the collections.

Justin is at the fire company every Sunday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

He also has a Facebook page, “Unofficial Toys for Tots” if you’d like to know more or follow along.