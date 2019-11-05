In a 5-2 vote, the Borough of Bath Council voted to push its public works road plan to legal review during their Nov. 4 meeting. The decision came after a borough road inventory was conducted and several public meetings were held. Legal review is required before the plan can become a draft ordinance.

The road plan identifies roads that have never been dedicated to the borough and are thus defined as private roads. The borough gave residents on these roads the opportunity to dedicate their road as public, but residents on eight borough roads did not respond to the request.

Some councilmembers requested that the borough hold a town hall before giving the plan to their legal team. However, other members of council said that the public had been given enough opportunities to speak.

“A lot of [residents on] those streets have not signed…they do not care,” said Councilman Tony Kovalovsky. “They had the opportunity to be here.”

Borough Manager Brad Flynn sent residents numerous messages and reminders, and several public meetings were held.

“How many public meetings do we need?” Kovalovsky asked.

However, Councilman Frank Hesch said another public meeting would “show [residents] that we are willing to listen.”

“We have spent enough time and more than enough money [on this],” stressed Mayor Fiorella Mirabito.

Flynn added that the public would be given more time to speak up before the ordinance is officially adopted.

Council voted to move the plan forward, with Hesch and Councilwoman Carol Bear-Heckman against the motion.

In other news, council voted to advertise the 2020 draft budget.

“Brad [Flynn] did an excellent job [on the budget],” said Councilwoman Phyllis Andrews. She praised Flynn for showing the growth of the borough and for outlining where resources were allocated over time.

The budget is public record. Residents can view it on the borough’s website, or contact the municipal building for a hard copy.

Finally, on Nov. 13, council will hold another public meeting to discuss its transportation improvement plans. Plans include short-term projects that the borough can carry out to eliminate traffic headaches and keep traffic moving throughout the borough.

The borough will be looking for funding opportunities with the state and with PennDOT.

Saginario told residents to put pressure on state representatives. He said if more people come together and complain about the truck traffic, the state may be more inclined to act.