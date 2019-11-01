Plans are underway for the 39th Annual Christmas House Tour. The Governor Wolf Historical Society will open six private historic homes and four early buildings on Saturday, Dec. 7. The homes will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. This year’s theme is “Artistic Dates and Documents,” featuring dated frakturs, early birth certificates, old family bibles, dated quilts and more. The Home News will feature one of the homes each week until tour day.

Ron and Linda Audenried purchased a townhouse on South Chestnut Street in 2016. They were drawn to the brick home on Historic Chestnut Street because of its proximity to other restored homes and businesses in the area. The favorite exterior feature is the grocer’s alley, giving access to the back yard from the street. On the exterior of the house you can see a “busybody” outside of the second floor window. A busybody, invented by Benjamin Franklin, allows you to look down the street to see what your neighbors are up to. Facade work included exterior repointing, painting, new metal railing and an antique bulls-eye glass transom over the front door.

The home consists of the original brick two-story dwelling, the original frame summer kitchen and a very old connecting addition between the two. The interior of the home features the original staircase. A lot of work was done to remove layers of flooring which included tile over carpet in the kitchen. A kitchen remodel included exposing a window that was previously closed and new modern cabinets and counters.

The brick townhouse is now home to Jenny Bertram and Blend. Blend is an eclectic space to enjoy live music, local art, craft classes and now comedy nights too. For the holidays Blend will be selling art and handcrafted items from several local artists. For the tour, the first, second and third floors will be open.

On the same day, the Annual Historic Christmas Family Day will fill the GWHS campus from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Historic craftsmen will demonstrate, the 153 Civil War Coddington Reenactors will be encamped. Taste and watch hearth cooking, spinning and weaving, iron crafts, early powder horns and flintlocks, and more. There will be arts and crafts for children. Make this a yearly family destination. There is no parking or admission fee. A free-will donation may be dropped into our preservation jars if you wish. There will also be quality crafters selling their wares and fresh greens for sale. The Daily Grind in the Schoolhouse Café will offer food to take with you on the tour, or to enjoy there.

Ticket books are available- $25 advance and $30 day of tour. Booklets will be sold at S. Seem Antiques in Bath, Miller Ace Hardware on Rt. 329, Curt’s Cyclery in Nazareth, Country Capers in Bethlehem and Bath Drugs on Rt. 512.