On Wednesday, Dec. 11, the Northampton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Roxy Theatre teamed up for their annual holiday tradition. Over 400 people attended a free showing of Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas.” All who attended made a donation to the Northampton Area Food Bank. Between 35 and 40 boxes of food were donated to neighbors in need.

“This is fun for everybody,” said Richard Wolfe, owner of the Roxy. “We really enjoy it.”

This was the 16th year of the holiday movie tradition, and Tony Pristash’s last act as Northampton Area Chamber president. After 18 years, he will be stepping down.

“This has been a board that cares about Northampton and just giving back,” he said.

As moviegoers lined up outside the theatre singing Christmas carols, VIP guests mixed and mingled inside over drinks and appetizers during a pre-movie holiday mixer.

“This is our way to thank our supporters and our members,” said Jessica O’Donnell of the Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The evening also marked special recognition for the Roxy and Wolfe. In June 2020, the popular movie theatre will be celebrating its 50th year.

Wolf was honored with the Northampton Area Chamber’s first-ever Lifetime Achievement Award for his dedication to the borough. State Representative Zachary Mako, State Representative Marcia Hahn, and Senator Pat Toomey all sent their congratulations to Wolfe.

Richard Wolfe with Tony Pristash

“I could not be prouder of Richard Wolfe,” said Tony Pristash. “The Roxy has been a cornerstone of Northampton and widely recognized across the country. We wish Richard all the best in his 50th year.” He became owner of the theatre at the age of 21 on June 1, 1970. During his time, he has shown more than 2,500 movies and has hosted plays, weddings, film reviews and concerts. Noteworthy entertainers who have graced the stage include Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen and Kiss.