Photo by Gregory Morgan Photography

Downtown Nazareth turned into a scene from a Hallmark movie on Saturday, Dec. 14 for its annual Christmas in Nazareth event despite the rain. Adding to the joy of this year’s holiday festivities was the Vigilance Hose Company No. 1 Christmas parade, a first for Christmas in Nazareth.



The parade began at 11:30 a.m. with participants meeting at the Nazareth High School walking through town, around the circle, and ending back at the high school. Vigilance Hose Company No. 1 drove Santa Claus throughout town while others followed promoting their businesses wearing their best Christmas gear and passing out candy canes. Snowscapes Tree removal and Snow Management participated with floats even though rain was imminent. Vigilance hopes to continue the parade as a yearly addition to this wonderful event.

“A little rain surely didn’t dampen the holiday spirit in Nazareth this past Saturday,” commented Jessica O’Donnell, EVP Affiliated Chambers, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce.



The Memorial Library of Nazareth and Vicinity had a visit from a Blue Eagle, Nazareth’s mascot, along with children’s crafts provided by Love a Lot Nursery School, The Polar Express Story Time and Polar Express Conductor Meet and Greet, The Nazareth Community Choir, a visit from Santa Claus, a strolling magician, the NASME Train Display, hot cider and treats, and a holiday basket raffle.

Santa at Memorial Library. Photo by Gregory Morgan Photography

The Moravian Historical Society hosted a full day of events at the 1740-43 Whitefield House. Their holiday artisan market boasted different kinds of gifts to choose from made by local artists as well as food vendors, wine from Franklin Hill Vineyards, and spirits from Social Still. They offered free admission into the 1740-43 Whitefield House Museum, candle dipping in the Gray Cottage, a Silent Night Putz exhibition, specials throughout the gift shop, performances by the Nazareth String Ensemble, Historic Nazareth Walking tours, and student colonial presentations.

Candle dipping in the Gray Cottage. Photo by Gregory Morgan Photography

The Nazareth Moravian Church offered showings of the Putz with a beeswax candle given to each attendee as a souvenir. They also hosted a bake sale offering Moravian Sugar Cakes, Wet-Bottom Shoo-Fly Pies, and a variety of cookies.

A free trolley, provided by KOCH 33, was available to take patrons throughout town stopping at the different Christmas in Nazareth events.

The Elf Trail also took place again this year.



Participating businesses were: Nazareth Business Council, Nazareth Hardware Store, Greater Lehigh Valley YMCA, Mycalyn Floral, 14 Fret Brewing Company, Nazareth Music Center, Parlor Hair & Makeup Studio, Main Stream Salon, Forever Friends, Soulful Journeys Healing Arts, Moravian Historical Society, Memorial Library of Nazareth & Vicinity, G.S. Oswald Jewelers, Camp Cake, Art Den, Vintage House of Hair, Nazareth Center for the Arts, Birthright Brewing Company, St. John’s UCC, and Emily’s Ice Cream. Participants in the Elf Trail were asked to visit these businesses to find their elf. The businesses offered some type of children’s activity or some jolly treat for all that walked through their doors. Once found, they were entered to win prizes provided by the local businesses. Each business handed out treats during the Elf Trail, enticing all to participate.

“It was awesome to see so much foot traffic downtown and at all participating locations, showcasing the beautiful town of Nazareth,”

said O’Donnell.

Kids throughout town also enjoyed arts and crafts at the Art Den and cupcake decorating at Camp Cake. The YMCA hosted an indoor snowball fight, a jazz performance from the Nazareth Intermediate School, and animal presentations by Wildlands Conservatory. Sweet & Sassy of Center Valley held princess meet and greets throughout town with Frozen’s Princess Elsa, Anna, and Olaf. Their pink limo was parked at the Nazareth Square for kids to view as well. There were professional ice carvers in the square along with the holiday artisan farmers’ market.



The Nazareth school district visited businesses throughout town performing Christmas songs, The Nazareth Center for the Arts hosted rock painting by, “Nazareth Rocks,” the Movement Theatre held Christmas themed mini performances all day, and St. John’s UCC hosted a Pew-Back Quilt Show-Penn Rose Quilt guide, which included crafts, refreshments, an organ recital, and a free gift for all who attended.

St. John’s UCC Bell Choir. Photo by Gregory Morgan Photography

Candy canes were not in short supply throughout the day’s events and were provided by WRENCHTEC. Mini elf hats were provided by Parlor Hair and Makeup Studio along with Elf makeup adding that extra flair to those already decked out in Christmas attire.

Christmas in Nazareth is hosted by the Nazareth Business Council, proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce. This event spreads holiday cheer throughout the community of Nazareth with a full day of multiple events, artisan markets, refreshments, shopping, caroling, dancing, and so much more. 2020 promises to bring that cheer back once again.

“We heard lots of positive feedback from our participating businesses and organizations and are looking forward to Christmas in Nazareth in 2020,”said O’Donnell.