During their first meeting of 2020 on January 6, the Borough of Bath Council swore in four reelected council members. Barry Fenstermaker, Phyllis Andrews, Mark Saginario, and Frank Hesch were all sworn in for new terms by Mayor Fiorella Mirabito.

Saginario was once again voted president of council, while Councilwoman Michele Ehrgott was voted vice president and Fenstermaker was voted president pro tem.

Brad Flynn was reappointed as borough manager, secretary, and treasurer. Meanwhile, Stevens & Lee and Keystone Consulting Engineers were reappointed as the borough’s legal and engineering representatives, respectively. Shawn Leidy and CodeMaster were reappointed as the borough’s Code Enforcement Officer.

Council did vote to send out RFPs for their professional services, including legal, engineering, zoning, and code enforcement. As a result, the reappointments made may change depending on the RFP results.

Five candidates applied for three openings on the borough’s planning commission. Council voted to appoint Mark Saginario, Philip West, and Christopher Butera to the open seats. Emanual Mirabito was reappointed to the Zoning Hearing Board while Tony Kovalovsky was reappointed to the Bath Borough Municipal Authority Board.

There were no applications submitted for the property maintenance board, which handles building and code appeals. Interested individuals can still contact the municipal office to apply.