The Moore Township Board of Supervisors had their re-organization meeting at 7 p.m. on Jan. 6 at the Moore Township Municipal building. Daniel Piorkowski will remain chairman and David Shaffer will continue to serve as vice chairman.

Other appointments include Nicholas Steiner as township manager/secretary/treasurer and Jason Harhart as the zoning and building officer. David Backenstoe will serve another one-year term as township solicitor and Kevin Horvath another year as township engineer. Replacing Henry Van Blargan as emergency management coordinator is David Ohl.

The earned income tax collector and local services tax collector will be Keystone Collections.

The police department noted there were 362 total incidents in December. Leaf collection is now over in Moore Township and the Historical Commission is looking for new members.

All resolutions passed, these included Resolution 2020-02, non-uniformed pension plan rate; Resolution 2020-03, police pension plan contribution exoneration; Resolution 2020-04, chief administration officer police pension plan and Resolution 2020-05 the Conner/Garner deed of dedication.

Township Manager Nicholas Steiner said he spoke to Portnoff Law Associates to handle delinquent real estate tax collection for the municipality.

“He explained to me that the county is really limited in what they can and cannot do with real estate tax collection,” Steiner said. “So instead of the county collecting on behalf of the municipality, they would collect them on our behalf. State law gives them additional tools to receive that money quicker as well as to pass it onto us. The idea is to get the money to us quicker and frankly it sounds better for the residents because they may not even know they are delinquent because of how the process is.”

The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Feb. 4 at the Moore Township Municipal building.