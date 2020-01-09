submitted by Becky Bartlett

Lamont McClure and Area Agency on Aging will begin their Emergency Fuel Program on Jan. 13, 2020. To be eligible, residents must be age 60 or over, have exhausted LIHEAP benefits and be at a quarter tank of fuel or less. For assistance with gas or electric heat, a shut-off notice is required. To determine eligibility, a home visit and assessment must be completed by an Area Agency on Aging care-manager. Individuals can only receive this assistance once per season.

To apply, contact the Human Services Information & Referral/Emergency Services at 610-559-3270 or apply in person at the Human Services Building located at 2801 Emrick Blvd. Bethlehem, PA 18020.