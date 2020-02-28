It’s winter and the days and weeks have grown long. This is the “itch” period of the winter when kids and parents alike start to squirm hoping for sunshine and outdoor fun. Don’t let the winter blues get you down, go out and enjoy all the Lehigh Valley has to offer with your snow-bunnies.

Throughout the Lehigh Valley, there are many things to do with your littles during the winter months. We have three ski resorts, Blue Mountain Resort, Camelback Mountain Resort and Shawnee Mountain Ski Area, very close by that offer many options for some outdoor fun. From skiing to snowboarding and tubing, all these ski resorts offer programs for the kids to learn and flourish in outdoor winter sports. They have mommy and me programs too so you can learn to ski with your littles if you’d like to. Grab some lunch while you are there in one of their ski lodge restaurants and warm up indoors with some hot chocolate. It’s a full day of fun on the slopes for you and your snow-bunnies, so get out and enjoy the mountains before the (artificial) snow melts away.

If cold weather outdoor programs aren’t your thing, move it inside. Ice skating rinks can be a lot of fun and challenge your children to learn a new skill, maybe yourselves as well. They offer a dynamic mix of programs from beginner to those who are more advanced and hold open skate times for all to enjoy some ice. Check out the Steel Ice Center, The Rink Ice Arena and the Bethlehem Ice Rink for some indoor winter fun.

Maybe winter isn’t your thing at all, don’t worry, we have you covered. The Freefall Trampoline Park in Bethlehem, located at 2800 Baglyos Cir, is the place to be. Freefall trampoline park is an indoor entertainment center full of adventure with over 33,000 square feet of wall to wall trampolines. Parents can jump as well or sit on the sidelines watching their littles bounce around. It’s a great work out and tons of fun, so invoke your inner child and get to bouncing at the trampoline park.

Pablo Picasso once said, “The purpose of art is washing the dust of daily life off of our souls,” so how about an afternoon at the Art Den located at 37 Belvidere St., Nazareth? Art and creativity keep the imagination of our children alive and during the winter months we need to make sure they are able to express themselves, fostering their mental growth. From paint brushes to drawing lessons, the Art Den can help you reach your goal of keeping your children’s imagination alive through the expression of art.

Lights, camera, action…it’s movie time. Take your littles to see a movie at the historic Roxy Theatre, located at 2004 Main Street, Northampton. This theatre, owned by Richard, “Rick”, Wolfe, dates back to 1921 and offers movie tickets and refreshments at a fraction of the cost that larger movie theaters do. Don’t worry, owner Rick Wolfe says, “There are no ghosts here, yet”, insinuating that he will be the first spirit to live at the theatre in the future. Currently they are offering, “STAR WARS, The Rise of Skywalker“, and hope you visit them soon to catch a movie in a relaxed, comfortable environment.

If you would prefer not to spend money, there are many options to choose from such as a visit to your local library. The Memorial Library of Nazareth and Vicinity offers many programs including book readings throughout the week for children of all ages. They also offer a Shake and Boogie class, which is a half hour long class filled with music, movement and fun for babies and preschoolers. For class times or book reading information, please visit nazarethlibrary.org.

Beat those winter blues by taking your snow-bunnies out to have some fun and enjoy all the Lehigh Valley has to offer. Don’t forget, always love your littles a little bit more, because the love you share with them they will share with the world.