Municipality:  Palmer Township, Wilson Borough, and City of Easton

Road name:  PA 248/Easton Nazareth Highway

Between:  Newburg Road and 2nd Street

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date:  March 9

Est. completion date:  March 11

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Wilson Borough, Lower Saucon, Williams, and Palmer Townships

Road name:  Lower Saucon Road/Island Park Road/25th Street 

Between:  Lower Saucon Road and Northampton St. 

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restrictions Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date:  March 12

Est completion date:  March 13

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Lehigh Township

Road name:  Elm Drive

Between:  Blue Mountain Drive and Walnut Drive

Type of work:  Drainage

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date:  March 9

Est completion date:  March 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Allen Township

Road name:  Indian Trail Road

Between:  Apple Road and Kreidersville Road

Type of work:  Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restrictions Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date:  March 10

Est completion date:  March 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Nazareth Borough

Road name:  Broad Street

Between:  Center Street and Jacobsburg Road

Type of work:  Pothole Patching

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. 

Start date:  March 11

Est completion date:  March 11

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Hanover Township

Road name:  US 22

Between:  Northampton County Line and New Jersey State Line

Type of work:  Highway Beautification

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Work in shoulder areas. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date:  March 12

Est completion date:  March 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Nazareth Borough

Road name:  Broad Street

Between:  Center Street and Jacobsburg Road

Type of work:  Pothole Patching

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. 

Start date:  March 13

Est completion date:  March 13

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Lower Mount Bethel Township

Road name:  Lower South Main Street

Between:  PA 611 and Labar Road

Type of work:  Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Road will be closed. Seek alternate routes. 

Start date:  March 9

Est completion date:  March 13

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Plainfield Township

Road name:  PA 33 North

Between:  PA 512 and Monroe County Line

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect significant delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date:  March 9

Est completion date:  March 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Washington Township

Road name:  PA 191

Between:  Mill Road and Shooktown Road

Type of work:  Pothole Patching

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restrictions Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date:  March 13

Est completion date:  March 13

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Northampton Borough, Allen and East Allen Townships 

Road name:  PA 329/Nor Bath Highway

Between:  Lehigh River and Airport Road

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date:  March 9

Est completion date:  March 13

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

