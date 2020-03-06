Municipality: Palmer Township, Wilson Borough, and City of Easton
Road name: PA 248/Easton Nazareth Highway
Between: Newburg Road and 2nd Street
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: March 9
Est. completion date: March 11
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Wilson Borough, Lower Saucon, Williams, and Palmer Townships
Road name: Lower Saucon Road/Island Park Road/25th Street
Between: Lower Saucon Road and Northampton St.
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: March 12
Est completion date: March 13
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lehigh Township
Road name: Elm Drive
Between: Blue Mountain Drive and Walnut Drive
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: March 9
Est completion date: March 9
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Allen Township
Road name: Indian Trail Road
Between: Apple Road and Kreidersville Road
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: March 10
Est completion date: March 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Nazareth Borough
Road name: Broad Street
Between: Center Street and Jacobsburg Road
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: March 11
Est completion date: March 11
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Hanover Township
Road name: US 22
Between: Northampton County Line and New Jersey State Line
Type of work: Highway Beautification
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Work in shoulder areas. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: March 12
Est completion date: March 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Nazareth Borough
Road name: Broad Street
Between: Center Street and Jacobsburg Road
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: March 13
Est completion date: March 13
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Township
Road name: Lower South Main Street
Between: PA 611 and Labar Road
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Road will be closed. Seek alternate routes.
Start date: March 9
Est completion date: March 13
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield Township
Road name: PA 33 North
Between: PA 512 and Monroe County Line
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect significant delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: March 9
Est completion date: March 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Washington Township
Road name: PA 191
Between: Mill Road and Shooktown Road
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: March 13
Est completion date: March 13
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Northampton Borough, Allen and East Allen Townships
Road name: PA 329/Nor Bath Highway
Between: Lehigh River and Airport Road
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: March 9
Est completion date: March 13
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes