Municipality: Palmer Township, Wilson Borough, and City of Easton

Road name: PA 248/Easton Nazareth Highway

Between: Newburg Road and 2nd Street

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: March 9

Est. completion date: March 11

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Wilson Borough, Lower Saucon, Williams, and Palmer Townships

Road name: Lower Saucon Road/Island Park Road/25th Street

Between: Lower Saucon Road and Northampton St.

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: March 12

Est completion date: March 13

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lehigh Township

Road name: Elm Drive

Between: Blue Mountain Drive and Walnut Drive

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: March 9

Est completion date: March 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Allen Township

Road name: Indian Trail Road

Between: Apple Road and Kreidersville Road

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: March 10

Est completion date: March 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Nazareth Borough

Road name: Broad Street

Between: Center Street and Jacobsburg Road

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: March 11

Est completion date: March 11

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Hanover Township

Road name: US 22

Between: Northampton County Line and New Jersey State Line

Type of work: Highway Beautification

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Work in shoulder areas. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: March 12

Est completion date: March 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Nazareth Borough

Road name: Broad Street

Between: Center Street and Jacobsburg Road

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: March 13

Est completion date: March 13

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Township

Road name: Lower South Main Street

Between: PA 611 and Labar Road

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Road will be closed. Seek alternate routes.

Start date: March 9

Est completion date: March 13

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield Township

Road name: PA 33 North

Between: PA 512 and Monroe County Line

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect significant delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: March 9

Est completion date: March 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Washington Township

Road name: PA 191

Between: Mill Road and Shooktown Road

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: March 13

Est completion date: March 13

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Northampton Borough, Allen and East Allen Townships

Road name: PA 329/Nor Bath Highway

Between: Lehigh River and Airport Road

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: March 9

Est completion date: March 13

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes