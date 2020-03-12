WHO: Lamont McClure WHAT: Response to report of a positive case of COVID-19 in Northampton County

WHEN: March 12, 2020

Statement from Lamont McClure:

“In light of the announcement of a diagnosed case of COVID-19 in Northampton County, it is important that we remain calm. It is imperative that we continue good hygiene practices, and that we, as much as possible, limit interactions with vulnerable populations such as the elderly and people with compromised immune systems. I am in contact with Governor Wolf’s office and the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Our Emergency Management Team is in regular contact with PEMA.

“The PA Department of Health through its personnel who live and work here in the Lehigh Valley, are performing close contact investigations. When they discover people who have been in contact with the infected person, those people will be asked to stay in quarantine for fourteen (14) days. During this time period, any person who has come into contact with an infected person will undergo rapid testing.

“Northampton County is closely monitoring this situation and we will provide frequent updates as information becomes available.”