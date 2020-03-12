A meeting will take place to coordinate the Coronavirus response in the Lehigh Valley on Friday, March 13 at 2 p.m. at 100 Gracedale Ave. in Nazareth.

County Executive Lamont McClure has invited the Honorable Thomas McGroarty, Public Health Preparedness Coordinator, NE for the Pennsylvania Department of Health to Northampton County to give elected officials and, more importantly, health care professionals, an update on COVID-19, also known as the Coronavirus.

“It is important to hear from the Department of Health if there is an outbreak in the Lehigh Valley because it is the PA Department of Health that will lead the response,” says Lamont McClure.

The confirmed attendees include representatives from the PA Department of Health, the Bethlehem Health Bureau, EMS staff from Northampton and Lehigh counties, the St. Luke’s Health Network, the Lehigh Valley Health Network, the City of Bethlehem Fire Chief, the Mayor of Easton, the Northampton County Department of Human Services, the Northampton County Prison, and Gracedale.

