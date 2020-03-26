Villa Grande, located at 225 W. Northampton St. in Bath, decided to give back in a “grande” way.

On Thursday, March 26, owners Rinor Tominaj and Erfan Tominaj, brothers, donated 50 large pizzas to Lehigh Valley Health Network Muhlenberg to show their gratitude to all the hard-working doctors, nurses, and staff during the current crisis our nation is facing.

“We were planning on donating somewhere and the hospitals, the nurses, doctors, they are the true heroes of this thing. If anyone needs food, it’s them,” said Rinor.

“I don’t have money to offer, but food, I can offer that, so we decided to offer it,” adds Rinor.

Villa Grande has been in business for over 35 years and started with Rinor and Efran’s parents in Long Island. They brought their business here to the Lehigh Valley in 2010 and this has been their home ever since.

“We are happy to help the people of our community,” comments Rinor.

On top of the donation they made to the hospital, they are also offering families in need slices of pizza, whole pies or pasta dishes, but this is strictly for those in need and should not be abused.

“If there is a family in need, children in need, we are willing to help them. If they want a pie, a pasta dish, a slice, all they have to do is call me and I’ll have it ready for them. I am willing to help out however I can, but don’t call me if you don’t need it. This is for people who need it only,” says Rinor.

On the menu at Villa Grande, you will find many traditional Italian dishes. From meatballs to pasta, flatbread to strombolis, they’ve got it all. They offer regular pizzas and some specialty pizzas including Sicilian, Margherita, Grandmas, and many more. Their most popular items, other than their pizza, are their garlic knots that are freshly made on site, boneless wings that come in many different flavors, and their cheese steaks. They also offer chicken dishes, paninis, burgers, seafood dishes and a wide variety of salads and appetizers. To satisfy your sweet tooth, they have a dessert pizza that is topped with Nutella and berries and then sprinkled with powdered sugar, zeppoles, cheesecake, tiramisu, red velvet cake, carrot cake, and of course, cannolis.

To place an order with Villa Grande you can call them at 484-281-3634 or order online through the Slice app. They are open seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, until 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and from noon to 8:30 p.m. on Sundays. During this time, they are offering delivery with the option to leave your food at your front door if you choose for them to do so, or curbside pick-up, call ahead, pay by credit card and they will bring your food out to you.

“We don’t know anybody personally at the hospital, but we have catered for the doctor offices there before and we decided to give back to them. It’s the least we could do, and we are happy to support them during this difficult time,” Rinor says.

During these uncertain times, it is nice to give back when we can, and Villa Grande did just that.



