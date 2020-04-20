submitted by Becky Bartlett

Northampton County continues to do everything possible during the Covid-19 pandemic to limit exposure to the residents and staff at Gracedale.

“We appreciate the bravery and dedication of Gracedale employees,” says Lamont McClure. “They’re working tirelessly to keep some of our most vulnerable residents safe during this outbreak.”

As of April 20, fifty residents have tested positive for the virus. Six are in recovery in an isolation ward, pending a return to their units. Unfortunately, four residents have passed away.

Out of the 700 employees which work at Gracedale, twenty-three have tested positive for the Coronavirus. Five have finished their quarantine periods and are back at work.

Gracedale is the largest nursing home under one roof in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. There are more than 600 residents living at Gracedale with approximately 700 people tasked with caring for them.