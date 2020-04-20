Mr. Harold Balliet was reared in Coplay, graduating from Whitehall High School in 1984. A co-op student, he worked at Laneco where his mother Grace was the deli manager. His wage was $4 an hour. Upon graduation, he worked for a number of food distributors. Harold later worked for Eastern Industries where he learned to operate quarry equipment.

His cement career started at Essroc, now Lehigh Heidelberg, in 1993. Harold recalls, “I was hired by labor foreman Rick Gaston and soon was assigned to the quarry where I could use my equipment skills.” After the quarry he was promoted to shift technician and completed electrical courses at Northampton Community College.

Harold said, “My father Edward was proficient in many trades. I learned the basics of electrical work from him. Two old-timers who shared their expertise with me were Harvy Mertz and Richard Croll.”

Today, Mr. Balliet is an instrument technician. He is a member of a 9-member electrical team. The team works on maintaining a wide array of technical electrical equipment ranging from PLC’s to motor controls. Each morning a safety meeting is held to update the team on various safety issues. Safety is a priority at the plant. The group is supervised by Jarrett Hahn and Mike Zonka.

Harold said, “Each day we face different challenges. We are always learning as there have been many changes so we constantly have to upgrade equipment. We have a great group of men who work together. I enjoy working in a cement plant and would not want to work anywhere else.”

Mr. Balliet is a friendly, dedicated cement worker with a strong work ethic. His uncle and cousins have all worked in the industry.

In his spare time, Harold enjoys hunting, fishing and watching the Dallas Cowboys. He resides in Allen Township.

We wish continued success to Mr. Balliet and all of our friends at the Nazareth plant.

