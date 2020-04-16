Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Moore Township Board of Supervisors held their meeting through a phone conference and Zoom at 7 p.m. on April 7.

During the meeting, a motion passed to extend the township’s Disaster Declaration for 60 days. The declaration acknowledges the COVID-19 outbreak in Pennsylvania and Northampton County and its potential harm to Moore Township. It also gives the emergency management coordinator the ability to coordinate the township’s response to the outbreak and authorizes the township to act as necessary to address the emergency.

There was some research done on possible extension of real estate tax deadlines. The township tax collector asked the Board of Supervisors if there was any intention by the township to extend the discount deadline for real estate taxes. According to the Moore Township Solicitor David Backenstoe, the township may not be able to legally do that.

“This is a legislative created deadline,” Backenstoe said. “So the township can’t overrule the legislator. There is no authority to do that. If you wanted to talk about the penalty period … that you could do. You could waive the penalty period if you wanted to.”

Also passed were Ordinance 2020-03, a non-uniform pension amendment, and Ordinance 2020-04, the police pension amendment. The Pennsylvania Municipal Retirement System has requested certain modifications to the plans statewide. In order for the township to comply with those modifications to the agreement, the ordinances are required. The Pennsylvania Municipal Retirement System updates their contracts and agreements about every six years so they are more aligned with IRS standards.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be at 7 p.m. on May 5. Check the township’s website to see any updated postings related to COVID-19.

