submitted by Becky Bartlett

Lamont McClure has organized a partnership between Northampton County EMS and Easton Hospital to set up a COVID-19 testing site for county residents. Northampton County is contributing $150,000 towards this effort. The risk of viral transmission at a drive-thru site is much lower than at a walk-in clinic. The Coronavirus testing site is located at the main parking lot at Easton Hospital, 250 21st Street, Easton, PA 18042. It will open on Wednesday, May 6. Hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 6, 7, 8, 11 and 12 or until supplies run out.

“We won’t be able to break the cycle of transmission until we have accurate data on who has the virus,” says Lamont McClure. “Until we have an effective treatment or a vaccine, testing and self-quarantining is the best tool we have for dealing with COVID-19.”

Only residents from Northampton County will be accepted for testing and they must show at least one of the following symptoms to be eligible: fever, dry cough, shortness of breath. A prescription from a doctor is not required. Although insurance is not required to be tested participants should bring a photo ID and their insurance card with them.

