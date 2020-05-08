Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22
Between: PA 33 and PA 191
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction.
Start date: May 11
Est completion date: May 14
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Lower Nazareth
Road name: PA 191
Between: Newburg Road and Jandy Blvd
Type of work: Highway Beautification
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start date: May 15
Est completion date: May 15
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Twp
Road name: US 22 East
Between: PA 33 and PA 191
Type of work: Highway Beautification
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction.
Start date: May 11
Est completion date: May 14
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Allen Township
Road name: Old Carriage Road
Between: Seemsville Road and Howertown Road
Type of work: Brush Cutting
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 11
Est completion date: May 15
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Lower and Upper Nazareth
Road name: PA 191
Between: US 22 and Main Street
Type of work: Sweeping
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start date: May 15
Est completion date: May 15
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 5 to 11 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer/Plainfield/Bethlehem
Road name: PA 33
Between: US 22 and PA 512
Type of work: Litter Removal
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction for this moving operation.
Start date: May 11
Est completion date: May 14
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield
Road name: PA 191
Between: Sullivan Trail and Pen Argyl Road
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 15
Est completion date: May 15
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: various
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Lehigh County Line and New Jersey State Line
Type of work: Highway Beautification
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction for shoulder work.
Start date: May 11
Est completion date: May 14
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 5 to 11 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Hellertown
Road name: Interstate 78 East
Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 67 (PA 412)
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction.
Start date: May 11
Est completion date: May 14
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Easton
Road name: PA 611
Between: Morgan Hill Road and Bucks County Line
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 15
Est completion date: May 15
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.
Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.