Municipality:  Bethlehem Township

Road name:  US 22

Between:  PA 33 and PA 191

Type of work:  Pothole Patching

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Eastbound lane restriction.

Start date:  May 11

Est completion date:  May 14

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  No

Municipality:  Lower Nazareth

Road name:  PA 191

Between:  Newburg Road and Jandy Blvd

Type of work:  Highway Beautification

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  No restriction.

Start date:  May 15

Est completion date:  May 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Bethlehem Twp

Road name:  US 22 East

Between:  PA 33 and PA 191

Type of work:  Highway Beautification

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Eastbound lane restriction.

Start date: May 11

Est completion date:  May 14

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Allen Township

Road name:  Old Carriage Road

Between:  Seemsville Road and Howertown Road

Type of work:  Brush Cutting

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  May 11

Est completion date:  May 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  No

Municipality:  Lower and Upper Nazareth

Road name:  PA 191

Between:  US 22 and Main Street

Type of work:  Sweeping

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Nighttime

Restriction:  No restriction.

Start date:  May 15

Est completion date:  May 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  5 to 11 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Palmer/Plainfield/Bethlehem

Road name:  PA 33

Between:  US 22 and PA 512

Type of work:  Litter Removal

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  No restriction for this moving operation.

Start date:  May 11

Est completion date:  May 14

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Plainfield

Road name:  PA 191

Between:  Sullivan Trail and Pen Argyl Road

Type of work:  Pothole Patching

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  May 15

Est completion date:  May 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  various

Road name:  Interstate 78

Between:  Lehigh County Line and New Jersey State Line

Type of work:  Highway Beautification

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  No restriction for shoulder work.

Start date:  May 11

Est completion date:  May 14

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  5 to 11 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Hellertown

Road name:  Interstate 78 East

Between:  Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 67 (PA 412)

Type of work:  Pothole Patching

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Eastbound lane restriction.

Start date:  May 11

Est completion date:  May 14

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Easton

Road name:  PA 611

Between:  Morgan Hill Road and Bucks County Line

Type of work:  Pothole Patching

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  May 15

Est completion date:  May 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here