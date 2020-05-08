Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22

Between: PA 33 and PA 191

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction.

Start date: May 11

Est completion date: May 14

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Lower Nazareth

Road name: PA 191

Between: Newburg Road and Jandy Blvd

Type of work: Highway Beautification

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction.

Start date: May 15

Est completion date: May 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Twp

Road name: US 22 East

Between: PA 33 and PA 191

Type of work: Highway Beautification

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction.

Start date: May 11

Est completion date: May 14

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Allen Township

Road name: Old Carriage Road

Between: Seemsville Road and Howertown Road

Type of work: Brush Cutting

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 11

Est completion date: May 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Lower and Upper Nazareth

Road name: PA 191

Between: US 22 and Main Street

Type of work: Sweeping

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: No restriction.

Start date: May 15

Est completion date: May 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 5 to 11 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer/Plainfield/Bethlehem

Road name: PA 33

Between: US 22 and PA 512

Type of work: Litter Removal

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction for this moving operation.

Start date: May 11

Est completion date: May 14

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield

Road name: PA 191

Between: Sullivan Trail and Pen Argyl Road

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 15

Est completion date: May 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: various

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Lehigh County Line and New Jersey State Line

Type of work: Highway Beautification

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction for shoulder work.

Start date: May 11

Est completion date: May 14

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 5 to 11 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Hellertown

Road name: Interstate 78 East

Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 67 (PA 412)

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction.

Start date: May 11

Est completion date: May 14

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Easton

Road name: PA 611

Between: Morgan Hill Road and Bucks County Line

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 15

Est completion date: May 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

