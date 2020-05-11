The Moore Township Board of Supervisors voted to extend the real estate baseline tax period until Aug. 31, 2020 during their digital meeting held at 7 p.m. on May 5.

Since Governor Wolf signed Act 15 into law it allowed municipalities to consider waiving any real estate tax late fees until Dec. 31, 2020, consequently extending the baseline tax period.

“I asked around to some of the neighboring municipalities,” said Nicholas Steiner, Township Manager. “Lehigh didn’t extend the discount period, they extended their base period till the end of August. I believe Bushkill extended until August 1, East Allen is currently contemplating it. They are not thinking about extending the discount period because the discount period is over; there would be a lot more cost to the township by trying to refund those who paid after the discount period ended. So a lot of these municipalities are thinking of just extending the baseline period.”

After discussion, the Board of Supervisors voted 3-0 to extend just the baseline period to pay real estate taxes until Aug. 31, 2020.

Steiner also encouraged residents to respond to the census and reminded residents they can sign up for township alerts through the NIXLE system. Residents can either sign up on the township’s homepage or text MOORE2491 to 888777.

The Board of Supervisors also voted 3-0 to move forward on land preservation for two properties through the Open Space program.

Due to the Pennsylvania primary voting, the next Board of Supervisors meeting has been moved to June 1, 2020.