The Northampton County sponsored COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be open on Monday and Tuesday (May 11 and 12). Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until supplies run out. The Coronavirus testing site is located in the main parking lot at Easton Hospital, 250 S. 21st Street, Easton, PA 18042. The risk of viral transmission at a drive-thru site is much lower than at a walk-in clinic.



“We won’t be able to break the cycle of transmission until we have accurate data on who has the virus,” says Lamont McClure. “Until we have an effective treatment or a vaccine, testing and self-quarantining is the best tool we have for dealing with COVID-19.”



Only residents from Northampton County will be accepted for testing and they must show at least one of the following CDC recognized symptoms of COVID-19 to be eligible: fever, dry cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or loss of taste and/or smell. A prescription from a doctor is not required. Although insurance is not required to be tested participants should bring a photo ID and their insurance card with them.

