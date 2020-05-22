submitted by Ronald Young

Municipality:  Palmer, Bethlehem, Easton

Road name:  US 22

Between:  Lehigh County Line and New Jersey State Line

Type of work:  Other

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Please be alert for slow moving vehicles for Herbicide application.

Start date:  May 26

Est completion date:  May 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Various

Road name:  PA 33

Between:  Interstate 78 and Monroe County Line

Type of work:  Other

Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Please be alert for slow moving vehicles for Herbicide application.

Start date:  May 26

Est completion date:  May 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Lower Saucon, Bethlehem, Wilson, Geldon

Road name:  Interstate 78

Between:  Lehigh County Line and New Jersey State Line

Type of work:  Other

Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Please be alert for slow moving vehicles for Herbicide application.

Start date:  May 26

Est completion date:  May 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  No

Municipality:  Bethlehem Twp

Road name:  PA 33

Between:  Interstate 78  and US 22

Type of work:  Other

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  No restriction for Shoulder work/bridge cleaning/sweeping

Start date: May 26

Est completion date: May 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 5 to 11 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Lower Saucon Twp

Road name:  PA 412 Leithsville Road/Hellertown Road

Between:  Bucks County Line and Polk Valley Road

Type of work:  Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction.

Start date:  May 26

Est completion date:  May 26

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Lower Saucon Twp

Road name:  Polk Valley Road

Between:  PA 412 and Reservoir Road

Type of work:  Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction.

Start date:  May 27

Est completion date:  May 27

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Lower Saucon Township

Road name:  Easton Road

Between:  Cherry Lane and South Delaware Road

Type of work:  Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  May 28

Est completion date:  May 28

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Williams Twp

Road name:  Morgan Hill Road

Between:  Raubsville Road and Cedarville Road

Type of work:  Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  May 29

Est completion date:  May 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Lower Nazareth Twp

Road name:  PA 191

Between:  Jandy blvd.  and Hollo Road

Type of work:  Drainage

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  May 26

Est completion date:  May 28

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Lower Nazareth Twp

Road name:  PA 191

Between:  Newburg Road and Gradwhol Switch Road

Type of work:  Highway Beautification

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  No restriction.

Start date:  May 29

Est completion date:  May 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  East Allen Twp

Road name:  Old Carriage Road

Between:  Airport Road and Howertown Road

Type of work:  Brush Cutting

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  May 26

Est completion date: May 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Lower Nazareth Twp

Road name:  PA 248 

Between:  Jandy Blvd.  and Hollo Road

Type of work:  Pothole Patching

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  LAne restriction with flagging.

Start date:  May 26

Est completion date:  May 26

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Hanover Twp

Road name:  US 22 West

Between:  PA 191 and PA 512

Type of work:  Pothole Patching

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Westbound lane restriction.

Start date:  May 27

Est completion date:  May 27

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Bethlehem Twp.

Road name:  US 22 East

Between:  PA 33 and 25th Street

Type of work:  Pothole Patching

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Eastbound lane restriction.

Start date:  May 28

Est completion date:  May 28

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Lower Nazareth Twp

Road name:  PA 248

Between:  Jandy Boulevard and PA 512

Type of work:  Pothole Patching

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction.

Start date:  May 29

Est completion date:  May 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Beth Twp, Palmer, Plainfield Twp

Road name:  PA 33

Between:  US 22 and Northampton County Line

Type of work:  Sweeping

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  No restriction.

Start date:  May 26

Est completion date:  May 28

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  5 to 11 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Bushkill Twp

Road name:  PA 512

Between:  PA 33 and Bushkill Center Road

Type of work:  Sweeping

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  No restriction.

Start date:  May 29

Est completion date:  May 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.

