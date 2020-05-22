submitted by Ronald Young
Municipality: Palmer, Bethlehem, Easton
Road name: US 22
Between: Lehigh County Line and New Jersey State Line
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Please be alert for slow moving vehicles for Herbicide application.
Start date: May 26
Est completion date: May 29
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Various
Road name: PA 33
Between: Interstate 78 and Monroe County Line
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Please be alert for slow moving vehicles for Herbicide application.
Start date: May 26
Est completion date: May 29
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon, Bethlehem, Wilson, Geldon
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Lehigh County Line and New Jersey State Line
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Please be alert for slow moving vehicles for Herbicide application.
Start date: May 26
Est completion date: May 29
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Bethlehem Twp
Road name: PA 33
Between: Interstate 78 and US 22
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction for Shoulder work/bridge cleaning/sweeping
Start date: May 26
Est completion date: May 29
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 5 to 11 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp
Road name: PA 412 Leithsville Road/Hellertown Road
Between: Bucks County Line and Polk Valley Road
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction.
Start date: May 26
Est completion date: May 26
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp
Road name: Polk Valley Road
Between: PA 412 and Reservoir Road
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction.
Start date: May 27
Est completion date: May 27
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon Township
Road name: Easton Road
Between: Cherry Lane and South Delaware Road
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 28
Est completion date: May 28
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Williams Twp
Road name: Morgan Hill Road
Between: Raubsville Road and Cedarville Road
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 29
Est completion date: May 29
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Nazareth Twp
Road name: PA 191
Between: Jandy blvd. and Hollo Road
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 26
Est completion date: May 28
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Nazareth Twp
Road name: PA 191
Between: Newburg Road and Gradwhol Switch Road
Type of work: Highway Beautification
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start date: May 29
Est completion date: May 29
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: East Allen Twp
Road name: Old Carriage Road
Between: Airport Road and Howertown Road
Type of work: Brush Cutting
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 26
Est completion date: May 29
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Nazareth Twp
Road name: PA 248
Between: Jandy Blvd. and Hollo Road
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: LAne restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 26
Est completion date: May 26
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Hanover Twp
Road name: US 22 West
Between: PA 191 and PA 512
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Westbound lane restriction.
Start date: May 27
Est completion date: May 27
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Twp.
Road name: US 22 East
Between: PA 33 and 25th Street
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction.
Start date: May 28
Est completion date: May 28
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Nazareth Twp
Road name: PA 248
Between: Jandy Boulevard and PA 512
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction.
Start date: May 29
Est completion date: May 29
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Beth Twp, Palmer, Plainfield Twp
Road name: PA 33
Between: US 22 and Northampton County Line
Type of work: Sweeping
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start date: May 26
Est completion date: May 28
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 5 to 11 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bushkill Twp
Road name: PA 512
Between: PA 33 and Bushkill Center Road
Type of work: Sweeping
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start date: May 29
Est completion date: May 29
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.
