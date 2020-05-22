submitted by Ronald Young

Municipality: Palmer, Bethlehem, Easton

Road name: US 22

Between: Lehigh County Line and New Jersey State Line

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Please be alert for slow moving vehicles for Herbicide application.

Start date: May 26

Est completion date: May 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Various

Road name: PA 33

Between: Interstate 78 and Monroe County Line

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Please be alert for slow moving vehicles for Herbicide application.

Start date: May 26

Est completion date: May 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon, Bethlehem, Wilson, Geldon

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Lehigh County Line and New Jersey State Line

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Please be alert for slow moving vehicles for Herbicide application.

Start date: May 26

Est completion date: May 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Bethlehem Twp

Road name: PA 33

Between: Interstate 78 and US 22

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction for Shoulder work/bridge cleaning/sweeping

Start date: May 26

Est completion date: May 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 5 to 11 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp

Road name: PA 412 Leithsville Road/Hellertown Road

Between: Bucks County Line and Polk Valley Road

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction.

Start date: May 26

Est completion date: May 26

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp

Road name: Polk Valley Road

Between: PA 412 and Reservoir Road

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction.

Start date: May 27

Est completion date: May 27

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon Township

Road name: Easton Road

Between: Cherry Lane and South Delaware Road

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 28

Est completion date: May 28

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Williams Twp

Road name: Morgan Hill Road

Between: Raubsville Road and Cedarville Road

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 29

Est completion date: May 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Nazareth Twp

Road name: PA 191

Between: Jandy blvd. and Hollo Road

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 26

Est completion date: May 28

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Nazareth Twp

Road name: PA 191

Between: Newburg Road and Gradwhol Switch Road

Type of work: Highway Beautification

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction.

Start date: May 29

Est completion date: May 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: East Allen Twp

Road name: Old Carriage Road

Between: Airport Road and Howertown Road

Type of work: Brush Cutting

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 26

Est completion date: May 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Nazareth Twp

Road name: PA 248

Between: Jandy Blvd. and Hollo Road

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: LAne restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 26

Est completion date: May 26

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Hanover Twp

Road name: US 22 West

Between: PA 191 and PA 512

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Westbound lane restriction.

Start date: May 27

Est completion date: May 27

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Twp.

Road name: US 22 East

Between: PA 33 and 25th Street

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction.

Start date: May 28

Est completion date: May 28

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Nazareth Twp

Road name: PA 248

Between: Jandy Boulevard and PA 512

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction.

Start date: May 29

Est completion date: May 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Beth Twp, Palmer, Plainfield Twp

Road name: PA 33

Between: US 22 and Northampton County Line

Type of work: Sweeping

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction.

Start date: May 26

Est completion date: May 28

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 5 to 11 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bushkill Twp

Road name: PA 512

Between: PA 33 and Bushkill Center Road

Type of work: Sweeping

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction.

Start date: May 29

Est completion date: May 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.

