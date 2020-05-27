County: Northampton

Municipality: Upper Nazareth Township

Road name: PA 248

Between: Broad Street and Michaels School Road

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: 24 Hours

Restriction: Crews will replace the PA 248 Bridge over the East Branch of the Monocacy Creek. During this work PA 248 will be closed and detoured with traffic being detoured on Main Street/Newburg Road, Gremar Road and PA 946/Daniels Road. The PA 248 Bridge over the East Branch of the Monocacy Creek is a single-span concrete encased steel I-beam beam bridge originally constructed in 1927. It is 33 feet long and 43.5 feet wide. The new bridge will be a 33.5 feet long, 41.5 feet wide, pre-stressed concrete spread box beam bridge. This section of PA 248 has an average daily traffic volume of 7,026 vehicles. The work is part of a $3,513,000 contract to replace three bridges on PA 248. The other bridges are located in Moore Township and have already replaced. They are the PA 248 bridge over the Hokendauqua Creek and PA 248 bridge over a tributary to the Hokendauqua Creek.

Start date: May 28

Est completion date: September 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 24/7

Will rain cause delays? Yes