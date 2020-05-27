submitted by Becky Bartlett

The number of new COVID-19 cases among residents at Gracedale continues to show a downward trend.

Only 22 new cases were reported in the week ending on May 22. Of those

22 cases, 12 were asymptomatic and were only tested because they’d been exposed to the virus through a roommate. Gracedale began testing asymptomatic residents with known exposure to the virus on May 12.



“Gracedale’s heroes continue to battle the epidemic within its walls, and we are grateful to the women and men who are fighting this fight,” says Lamont McClure.