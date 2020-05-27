submitted by Becky Bartlett

The Director of Corrections reports that as of May 27, eight inmates at the Northampton County Prison have tested positive for COVID-19. Seven have finished their quarantine periods.



Since the outbreak began, seven NCP employees have tested positive for the virus. All seven have finished their quarantine periods and have returned to work.



“These results are a credit to Director Kostura, his staff and the Corrections Officers that this progress has been made, however, NCP will remain vigilant in the face of COVID-19,” says Lamont McClure.



The Prison’s vendor, PrimeCare Medical, is closely monitoring the health of the inmates. Employees and inmates are following guidelines established by PrimeCare Medical to prevent further transmission of the virus. All inmates and employees have their temperatures checked multiple times a day. To protect the health of inmates and employees, volunteers, visitors and tours were banned from the prison on March 10. Inmates may still contact their loved ones via phone, tablets or mail.



There are currently 451 inmates in residence at NCP. Fifty-one non-violent inmates have been granted extended furloughs.



Northampton County encourages everyone to continue to practice social distancing, to wear a mask when they are out in the community and to get tested for COVID-19 if they have symptoms.



The Northampton County sponsored COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at Easton Hospital will remain open until June 5. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Coronavirus testing site is located in the main parking lot at Easton Hospital, 250 S 21st Street, Easton, PA 18042. The risk of viral transmission at a drive-thru site is much lower than at a walk-in clinic.