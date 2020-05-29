submitted by Becky Bartlett

Northampton County continues to do everything possible during the COVID-19 pandemic to limit exposure to the residents and staff at Gracedale.



“Recent data shows that the number of new positive cases among Gracedale residents is declining,” says Lamont McClure. “This trend can be directly attributed to the hard work and dedication of Gracedale’s staff.”



As of May 27, out of the 347 tests for COVID-19 administered to residents, 209 have been positive. Ninety-three residents at Gracedale are actively positive and 88 of those are recovering in house. Five are in the hospital and 60 have officially resolved. Heartbreakingly, 56 residents have passed away.



Out of the 700 employees which work at Gracedale, 49 have tested positive for the Coronavirus. Thirty-seven have finished their quarantine periods and are back at work.



Gracedale is the largest nursing home under one roof in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. There are approximately 600 residents living at Gracedale with 700 employees tasked with caring for them.



Northampton County encourages everyone to continue to practice social distancing, to wear a mask when they are out in the community and, if they experience any symptoms, to get tested for COVID-19.



Northampton County is sponsoring a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 located at the main parking lot at Easton Hospital, 250 S. 21st Street, Easton, PA 18042. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, until June 5. Only residents from Northampton County will be accepted for testing and they must show at least one of the following CDC recognized symptoms of COVID-19 to be eligible: fever, dry cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or loss of taste and/or smell. A prescription from a doctor is not required. Although insurance is not required to be tested participants should bring their insurance card and a photo ID with them.