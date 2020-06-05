submitted by Becky Bartlett

The Northampton County sponsored COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at Easton Hospital will remain open until June 26. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The Coronavirus testing site is located in the main parking lot at Easton Hospital, 250 S 21st Street, Easton, PA 18042 and the tests are free. The risk of viral transmission at a drive-thru site is much lower than at a walk-in clinic.



As of June 3, the site had performed 1,237 tests, 6 percent of which showed positive results for COVID-19.



“Northampton County moved to ‘Yellow’ status today,” says Lamont McClure. “It’s important that we keep testing to track the prevalence of the virus in our community both to protect public health and to continue the process of reopening our economy.”



Only residents from Northampton County will be accepted for testing and they must show at least one of the following CDC recognized symptoms of COVID-19 to be eligible: fever, dry cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or loss of taste and/or smell. A prescription from a doctor is not required. Although insurance is not required to be tested participants should bring a photo ID and their insurance card, if they have one, with them.