submitted by Ronald Young

Municipality: Lower Nazareth Township

Road name: PA 248/Easton Nazareth Highway

Between: Prologis Parkway/Eastgate Boulevard and PA 33

Type of work: Milling and Paving

Work being done by: Local Permittee

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. A contractor working for CarMax Auto Superstores, Inc. is performing the work under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. No weekend restrictions.

Start date: June 8

Est completion date: June 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield Township

Road name: Church Road

Between: PA 512 and Delabole Road

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 8

Est completion date: June 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 6 to 11 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer Township

Road name: PA 33 South

Between: Main Street (Tatamy) and PA 248

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Southbound lane restriction.

Start date: June 8

Est completion date: June 8

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer Township

Road name: PA 33 South

Between: PA 248 and US 22

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Southbound lane restriction.

Start date: June 9

Est completion date: June 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer Township

Road name: PA 33 North

Between: US 22 and PA 248

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Northbound lane restriction.

Start date: June 10

Est completion date: June 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer

Road name: PA 33 North

Between: PA 248 and Main Street (Tatamy)

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Northbound lane restriction.

Start date: June 11

Est completion date: June 11

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Nazareth/Stockertown

Road name: PA 191

Between: High Street and Main Street

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 12

Est completion date: June 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Grouse Drive

Between: Dogwood Lane and PA 987

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 8

Est completion date: June 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 6 to 11 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22 East

Between: PA 512 and PA 191

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction.

Start date: June 8

Est completion date: June 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22 East

Between: PA 191 and PA 33

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction.

Start date: June 10

Est completion date: June 11

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Nazareth

Road name: PA 248

Between: Jandy Boulevard and PA 512

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 12

Est completion date: June 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Scenic Drive

Between: Mountain View Drive and Bushkill Drive

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 8

Est completion date: June 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Copella Road

Between: Scenic Drive and East Scenic Drive

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 10

Est completion date: June 11

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Nazareth

Road name: PA 191

Between: Newburg Road and Christian Springs Road

Type of work: Brush Cutting

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction.

Start date: June 12

Est completion date: June 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: PA 248

Between: Granger Road and Dannersville Road

Type of work: Sweeping

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 8

Est completion date: June 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: Lower Hope Road

Between: Freemansburg Avenue and Boat Launch

Type of work: Bridge Repair

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 8

Est completion date: June 8

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 6 to 11 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon

Road name: Apple Butter Road

Between: Ringhoffer Road and Country Side Lane

Type of work: Sweeping

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 9

Est completion date: June 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 6 to 11 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Bethlehem

Road name: Shimmersville Road

Between: PA 412 and Main Street

Type of work: Sweeping

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane and shoulder restriction.

Start date: June 10

Est completion date: June 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 6 to 11 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: Freemansburg Avenue

Between: Emerick Blvd and Hope Road

Type of work: Sweeping

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane and shoulder restriction.

Start date: June 11

Est completion date: June 11

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township/Palmer Township

Road name: Greenpond Road

Between: Country Club Road and William Penn Highway

Type of work: Sweeping

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 12

Est completion date: June 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 6 to 11 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer/Wilson/City of Easton

Road name: PA 248/Easton-Nazareth Highway

Between: Newburg Road and Seventh Street

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 8

Est completion date: June 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Easton/West Easton

Road name: Lehigh/Iron Drive

Between: Washington Street and Freemansburg Avenue

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 10

Est completion date: June 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Williams Township

Road name: PA 611/South Delaware Drive

Between: Cedarville Road and Bucks County Line

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 11

Est completion date: June 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem City, Bethlehem Twp.

Road name: Linden Street

Between: East Elizabeth Avenue and Highfield Drive

Type of work: Surveying

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction for surveying work.

Start date: June 3

Est completion date: July 28

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.



Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5.



Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.

