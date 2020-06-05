submitted by Ronald Young
Municipality: Lower Nazareth Township
Road name: PA 248/Easton Nazareth Highway
Between: Prologis Parkway/Eastgate Boulevard and PA 33
Type of work: Milling and Paving
Work being done by: Local Permittee
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. A contractor working for CarMax Auto Superstores, Inc. is performing the work under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. No weekend restrictions.
Start date: June 8
Est completion date: June 15
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield Township
Road name: Church Road
Between: PA 512 and Delabole Road
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 8
Est completion date: June 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 6 to 11 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer Township
Road name: PA 33 South
Between: Main Street (Tatamy) and PA 248
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Southbound lane restriction.
Start date: June 8
Est completion date: June 8
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer Township
Road name: PA 33 South
Between: PA 248 and US 22
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Southbound lane restriction.
Start date: June 9
Est completion date: June 9
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer Township
Road name: PA 33 North
Between: US 22 and PA 248
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Northbound lane restriction.
Start date: June 10
Est completion date: June 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer
Road name: PA 33 North
Between: PA 248 and Main Street (Tatamy)
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Northbound lane restriction.
Start date: June 11
Est completion date: June 11
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Nazareth/Stockertown
Road name: PA 191
Between: High Street and Main Street
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 12
Est completion date: June 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Grouse Drive
Between: Dogwood Lane and PA 987
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 8
Est completion date: June 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 6 to 11 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22 East
Between: PA 512 and PA 191
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction.
Start date: June 8
Est completion date: June 9
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22 East
Between: PA 191 and PA 33
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction.
Start date: June 10
Est completion date: June 11
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Nazareth
Road name: PA 248
Between: Jandy Boulevard and PA 512
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 12
Est completion date: June 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Scenic Drive
Between: Mountain View Drive and Bushkill Drive
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 8
Est completion date: June 9
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Copella Road
Between: Scenic Drive and East Scenic Drive
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 10
Est completion date: June 11
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Nazareth
Road name: PA 191
Between: Newburg Road and Christian Springs Road
Type of work: Brush Cutting
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start date: June 12
Est completion date: June 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: PA 248
Between: Granger Road and Dannersville Road
Type of work: Sweeping
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 8
Est completion date: June 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: Lower Hope Road
Between: Freemansburg Avenue and Boat Launch
Type of work: Bridge Repair
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 8
Est completion date: June 8
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 6 to 11 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon
Road name: Apple Butter Road
Between: Ringhoffer Road and Country Side Lane
Type of work: Sweeping
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 9
Est completion date: June 9
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 6 to 11 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Bethlehem
Road name: Shimmersville Road
Between: PA 412 and Main Street
Type of work: Sweeping
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane and shoulder restriction.
Start date: June 10
Est completion date: June 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 6 to 11 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: Freemansburg Avenue
Between: Emerick Blvd and Hope Road
Type of work: Sweeping
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane and shoulder restriction.
Start date: June 11
Est completion date: June 11
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township/Palmer Township
Road name: Greenpond Road
Between: Country Club Road and William Penn Highway
Type of work: Sweeping
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 12
Est completion date: June 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 6 to 11 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer/Wilson/City of Easton
Road name: PA 248/Easton-Nazareth Highway
Between: Newburg Road and Seventh Street
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 8
Est completion date: June 9
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Easton/West Easton
Road name: Lehigh/Iron Drive
Between: Washington Street and Freemansburg Avenue
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 10
Est completion date: June 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Williams Township
Road name: PA 611/South Delaware Drive
Between: Cedarville Road and Bucks County Line
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 11
Est completion date: June 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem City, Bethlehem Twp.
Road name: Linden Street
Between: East Elizabeth Avenue and Highfield Drive
Type of work: Surveying
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction for surveying work.
Start date: June 3
Est completion date: July 28
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.
Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.