Municipality:  Lower Nazareth Township

Road name:  PA 248/Easton Nazareth Highway

Between:  Prologis Parkway/Eastgate Boulevard and PA 33

Type of work:  Milling and Paving

Work being done by:  Local Permittee

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. A contractor working for CarMax Auto Superstores, Inc. is performing the work under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. No weekend restrictions.

Start date:  June 8

Est completion date:  June 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Plainfield Township

Road name:  Church Road

Between:  PA 512 and Delabole Road

Type of work:  Drainage

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  June 8

Est completion date:  June 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  6 to 11 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Palmer Township

Road name:  PA 33 South

Between:  Main Street (Tatamy) and PA 248

Type of work:  Pothole Patching

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Southbound lane restriction.

Start date:  June 8

Est completion date:  June 8

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Palmer Township

Road name:  PA 33 South

Between:  PA 248 and US 22

Type of work:  Pothole Patching

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Southbound lane restriction.

Start date:  June 9

Est completion date:  June 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Palmer Township

Road name:  PA 33 North

Between:  US 22 and PA 248

Type of work:  Pothole Patching

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Northbound lane restriction.

Start date:  June 10

Est completion date:  June 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Palmer

Road name:  PA 33 North

Between:  PA 248  and Main Street (Tatamy)

Type of work:  Pothole Patching

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Northbound lane restriction.

Start date:  June 11

Est completion date:  June 11

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Lower Nazareth/Stockertown

Road name:  PA 191

Between:  High Street and Main Street

Type of work:  Pothole Patching

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  June 12

Est completion date:  June 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Moore Township

Road name:  Grouse Drive

Between:  Dogwood Lane and PA 987

Type of work:  Pothole Patching

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  June 8

Est completion date:  June 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  6 to 11 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Bethlehem Township

Road name:  US 22 East

Between:  PA  512 and PA 191

Type of work:  Pothole Patching

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Eastbound lane restriction.

Start date:  June 8

Est completion date:  June 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Bethlehem Township

Road name:  US 22 East

Between:  PA 191 and PA 33

Type of work:  Pothole Patching

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Eastbound lane restriction.

Start date:  June 10

Est completion date:  June 11

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Lower Nazareth

Road name:  PA 248 

Between:  Jandy Boulevard and PA 512

Type of work:  Pothole Patching

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  June 12

Est completion date:  June 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Moore Township

Road name:  Scenic Drive

Between:  Mountain View Drive and Bushkill Drive

Type of work:  Drainage

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  June 8

Est completion date:  June 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Moore Township

Road name:  Copella Road

Between:  Scenic Drive and East Scenic Drive

Type of work:  Other

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  June 10

Est completion date:  June 11

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Lower Nazareth

Road name:  PA 191

Between:  Newburg Road and Christian Springs  Road

Type of work:  Brush Cutting

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  No restriction.

Start date:  June 12

Est completion date:  June 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Moore Township

Road name:  PA 248 

Between:  Granger Road and Dannersville Road

Type of work:  Sweeping

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  June 8

Est completion date:  June 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Bethlehem Township

Road name:  Lower Hope Road

Between:  Freemansburg Avenue and Boat Launch

Type of work:  Bridge Repair

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  June 8

Est completion date:  June 8

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  6 to 11 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Lower Saucon

Road name:  Apple Butter Road

Between:  Ringhoffer Road and Country Side Lane

Type of work:  Sweeping

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  June 9

Est completion date:  June 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  6 to 11 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  City of Bethlehem

Road name:  Shimmersville Road

Between:  PA 412 and Main Street

Type of work:  Sweeping

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane and shoulder restriction.

Start date:  June 10

Est completion date:  June 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  6 to 11 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Bethlehem Township

Road name:  Freemansburg Avenue

Between:  Emerick Blvd and Hope Road

Type of work:  Sweeping

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Nighttime

Restriction:  Lane and shoulder restriction.

Start date:  June 11

Est completion date:  June 11

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Bethlehem Township/Palmer Township

Road name:  Greenpond Road

Between:  Country Club Road and William Penn Highway

Type of work:  Sweeping

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Nighttime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  June 12

Est completion date:  June 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  6 to 11 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Palmer/Wilson/City of Easton

Road name:  PA 248/Easton-Nazareth Highway

Between:  Newburg Road and Seventh Street

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  June 8

Est completion date:  June 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  City of Easton/West Easton

Road name:  Lehigh/Iron Drive

Between:  Washington Street  and Freemansburg Avenue

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  June 10

Est completion date: June 10 

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Williams Township

Road name:  PA 611/South Delaware Drive

Between:  Cedarville Road  and Bucks County Line

Type of work:  Pothole Patching

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  June 11

Est completion date:  June 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Bethlehem City, Bethlehem Twp.

Road name:  Linden Street

Between:  East Elizabeth Avenue and Highfield Drive

Type of work:  Surveying

Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  No restriction for surveying work.

Start date:  June 3

Est completion date:  July 28

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  No

