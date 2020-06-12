As of May 22, some of the Lehigh Valley is opening, and it’s time for our children to get out and start enjoying life safely again, parents too. Valley Fruits & Veggies is a small family owned farm that specializes in pick-your-own strawberries and they are ready to open their strawberry fields to the public the first week of June. They also sell strawberry smoothies and quarts of strawberries that have already been picked. Located at 5309 Colony Drive, Bethlehem, this sweet little farm will be practicing social distancing while you pick-your-own, so please be respectful of the rules set in place. You can find their opening date and more information about the farm on their website, www.valleyfruitsandveggies.com. This is a cash only facility, but they do have an ATM on site.

The Historic Bethlehem River Tours reopened for service on May 1. By booking a tour with them, you can enjoy the Lehigh River through the heart of Historic Bethlehem by kayak and bike. This tour is four hours long and covers seven miles of the river. They offer two tours a day, Mondays through Saturdays, 9 a.m. or 2 p.m. During this family friendly adventure that is open to all ages four and up, you will learn about the Moravians, Bethlehem Steel, and the D&L Trail. This tour is a paddle/bike trip combination, but if you prefer not to bike the remainder of the trip after the paddle tour, their shuttle van can take you back to Sand Island from the D&L trail, which is where the tour begins. For more information, please visit https://historicbethlehemrivertours.com/.

The Lehigh Valley Zoo, located at 5150 Game Preserve Road, Schnecksville, opened Memorial Day weekend for a drive through experience, “Cruise LVZOO Drive-Thru”, as a fundraising event and for a trial period. Please check back to see when and if they will open fully soon or if they will continue with the drive through. https://www.lvzoo.org/.

ArtsQuest in Bethlehem has joined with local small businesses to serve up some of the Lehigh Valley’s favorite Musikfest foods at the SteelStacks. The “SteelStacks Curbside Pickup” will feature three or more local vendors and food trucks, non-alcoholic beverages, and ArtsQuest and Musikfest merchandise for curbside pick up on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. You will be able to purchase 2020 Musikfest mugs, hoodies, long-sleeved t-shirts, Bethlehem Steel bandanas, and ArtsQuest gift cards for future use. Orders can be placed at www.steelstacks.org/curbside and can be picked up at PNC Plaza at the SteelStacks, 645 E. First Street, Bethlehem. If you are missing some of the incredible festivals that the Lehigh Valley typically hosts, including dreaming of Musikfest, you can now pick up some of your favorite food, sit in your yard and listen to one of your favorite Lehigh Valley bands on YouTube creating your own festival at home. Not the same, I know, but make it fun and turn lemons into lemonade.Get outside in the great outdoors and breathe a little fresh air.

Jacobsburg State Park in Nazareth is open to explore with many trails where you can safely walk around and enjoy nature. Beltzville State Park in Lehighton is a beautiful place to go on a picnic while enjoying the incredible scenery that the lake has to offer. The D&L Trail in Easton is open for walking, biking, and fishing in the river. The Malcolm Gross Rose Gardens in Allentown, and the walking trails surrounding the gardens, are open. This is a beautiful park that has a reflection pond, weeping willows, rose flower blooms, a small bridge, and truly is a place that puts you inside an Oscar-Claude Monet painting.

How about exploring nature by horseback? The Lehigh Valley Horseback Trail Rides division of Quarter K Ranch, LLC, is open for trail rides. Their one hour and 15-minute semi-private trail rides consist of small groups of two to six people that take you on a lovely stroll surrounded by wild-life, wild-flowers, and streams. They are going above and beyond government regulations to keep a clean and safe place for people to enjoy a trail ride by horseback. They are located in Bath and reservations are required. For more information, please visit http://www.lehighvalleytrailrides.com.

Now that the weather is changing, get outside and take advantage of some of the wonderful things to do in the Lehigh Valley during this difficult time and remember, always love your littles a little bit more because the love you share with them, they will share with the world. Stay safe, stay healthy, stay sane.