Municipality: Bath Borough, Lehigh, Moore, and East Allen Townships

Road name: PA 248

Between: PA 946 and PA 512

Type of work: Milling and paving

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work areas. Work includes road base repairs, milling and paving, repairs to bridge decks, ADA curb ramps, guiderail upgrades and pavement markings.

James D. Morrissey, Inc. of Philadelphia is the general contractor on the $4,127,435 project.

Start date: June 22

Est completion date: July 31

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Change/Update: This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.