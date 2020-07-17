County:  Northampton

Municipality:  Allen Township

Road name:  Howertown Road

Between:  PA 329/Nor-Bath Boulevard and Kreidersville Road

Type of restriction:  24 Hours

Restriction: The Howertown Road Bridge over Dry Run is restricted to one lane of southbound traffic. Northbound traffic is being detoured on PA 329, Airport Road, PA 248 and Walnut Drive/Kreidersville Road. The northbound detour is anticipated to remain in place for three-to-four months while a repair plan is developed. 

A recent inspection of the bridge showed deterioration to multiple beam supports. The Howertown Road Bridge over Dry Run is an 18 feet long, 26.2 feet wide, steel I-beam bridge constructed in 1932. This section of Howertown Road has an average daily traffic volume of 4,515 vehicles. 

Start date:  July 17

Est completion date:  November 20 

