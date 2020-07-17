County: Northampton
Municipality: Allen Township
Road name: Howertown Road
Between: PA 329/Nor-Bath Boulevard and Kreidersville Road
Type of restriction: 24 Hours
Restriction: The Howertown Road Bridge over Dry Run is restricted to one lane of southbound traffic. Northbound traffic is being detoured on PA 329, Airport Road, PA 248 and Walnut Drive/Kreidersville Road. The northbound detour is anticipated to remain in place for three-to-four months while a repair plan is developed.
A recent inspection of the bridge showed deterioration to multiple beam supports. The Howertown Road Bridge over Dry Run is an 18 feet long, 26.2 feet wide, steel I-beam bridge constructed in 1932. This section of Howertown Road has an average daily traffic volume of 4,515 vehicles.
Start date: July 17
Est completion date: November 20
Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5.