County: Northampton

Municipality: Allen Township

Road name: Howertown Road

Between: PA 329/Nor-Bath Boulevard and Kreidersville Road

Type of restriction: 24 Hours

Restriction: The Howertown Road Bridge over Dry Run is restricted to one lane of southbound traffic. Northbound traffic is being detoured on PA 329, Airport Road, PA 248 and Walnut Drive/Kreidersville Road. The northbound detour is anticipated to remain in place for three-to-four months while a repair plan is developed.

A recent inspection of the bridge showed deterioration to multiple beam supports. The Howertown Road Bridge over Dry Run is an 18 feet long, 26.2 feet wide, steel I-beam bridge constructed in 1932. This section of Howertown Road has an average daily traffic volume of 4,515 vehicles.

Start date: July 17

Est completion date: November 20

