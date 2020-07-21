During their Thursday, July 16 meeting, the Northampton Borough Council passed two resolutions that would allow the borough to apply for two grants that would be used to add video systems to the borough’s police patrol cars.

The first grant the borough will apply for is the Local Share Account for Northampton and Lehigh Counties. The funds in this grant consist of proceeds from the Wind Creek Casino. The second grant is the Local Share Account for Monroe County, utilizing proceeds from Mt. Airy Casino. Both resolutions were approved unanimously.

“It is unlikely that we will be awarded both,” said borough manager LeRoy Brobst. “But if we do, we could probably have every [police] car carrying a camera.”

Also in regards to the police, Councilman Anthony Lopsonzski, Sr. recommended that the borough look into creating a voluntary database for children and elderly citizens. He said this database could consist of pictures, contact information, and medical information to help police locate missing persons.

“A picture is a lot better than a name in a paper,” he said.

Councilman Robert McHale and Councilwoman Judy Kutzler agreed with Lopsonzski and offered to form a committee with him.

Police Chief Bryan Kadingo said that the department is testing out software that this information could be loaded into, but they have not made a decision yet as to whether they will move forward with the program.

Lopsonzski said he would like residents to come forward and give their ideas for the potential database.

In other news, the borough was awarded a quarterly Hotel Tax grant in the amount of $1,500. These funds are being used to create and promote tourism videos for the borough. These videos will focus on the history and sites of Northampton and are being made in collaboration with the Atlas Museum, Roxy Theatre, the Northampton Area Historical Society, and the borough’s parks system. Discover Lehigh Valley has already offered the borough a platform on which to promote the videos.

Also during their meeting, supervisors granted preliminary approval for Phase 2 of the Willow Brook Farm development. Developers must pay recreation and sewer fees, must preserve a number of trees along the property, and must establish a traffic signal at Fourth Street and Howertown Road “when necessary.” Fifty single family homes are planned to be built.

Finally, Brobst announced that PPE kits are still available to borough businesses that were closed during the Yellow Phase of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The kits contain items like masks, gloves, and sanitizer. They can be claimed at the borough office.

