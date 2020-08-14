Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp

Road name: PA 412/Leithsville Road

Between: Polk Valley Road and Bucks County Line

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 17

Est completion date: August 19

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp

Road name: PA 378/Wyandotte Street

Between: Lehigh County Line and Fiot Street

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 20

Est completion date: August 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp, Bethlehem Twp, Williams

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 60 (PA 309)

Type of work: Highway Beautification

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction for shoulder work.

Start date: August 17

Est completion date: August 20

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Grouse Drive

Between: PA 248 and PA 987

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging for roadway repairs.

Start date: August 18

Est completion date: August 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Nazareth Borough

Road name: Broad St. Extension

Between: CenterSt. and Jacobsburg Road

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 18

Est completion date: August 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Hanover Twp

Road name: PA 512

Between: US 22 and Crawford Drive

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction.

Start date: August 17

Est completion date: August 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Forks/Lower Mount Bethel

Road name: Uhler Road/Front Street

Between: Franklin Hill Road and Black Hill Road

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 17

Est completion date: August 18

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bangor Boror

Road name: Ridge Road/Main Street

Between: Broad Street and Weidman Avenue

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 19

Est completion date: August 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bushkill Township

Road name: Belfast Road

Between: Henry Road and Jacobsburg Road

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 17

Est completion date: August 17

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield Township/Washington Twp

Road name: Belfast Road

Between: Jacobsburg road and PA 191

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 18

Est completion date: August 18

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Upper Mt. Bethel

Road name: Lake Minsi Drive

Between: Park Avenue and Fox Gap Road

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 21

Est completion date: August 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Easton

Road name: North 13th Street

Between: Bushkill Drive and Wood Avenue

Type of work: Milling and Paving

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Short-term lane restriction for construction work. Work includes curb and sidewalk replacement, milling, paving, and line painting operations on the North 13th street Bridge over Bushkill Creek

Start date: August 17

Est completion date: September 18

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

