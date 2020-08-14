Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp
Road name: PA 412/Leithsville Road
Between: Polk Valley Road and Bucks County Line
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: August 17
Est completion date: August 19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp
Road name: PA 378/Wyandotte Street
Between: Lehigh County Line and Fiot Street
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: August 20
Est completion date: August 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp, Bethlehem Twp, Williams
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 60 (PA 309)
Type of work: Highway Beautification
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction for shoulder work.
Start date: August 17
Est completion date: August 20
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Grouse Drive
Between: PA 248 and PA 987
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging for roadway repairs.
Start date: August 18
Est completion date: August 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Nazareth Borough
Road name: Broad St. Extension
Between: CenterSt. and Jacobsburg Road
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: August 18
Est completion date: August 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Hanover Twp
Road name: PA 512
Between: US 22 and Crawford Drive
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction.
Start date: August 17
Est completion date: August 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Forks/Lower Mount Bethel
Road name: Uhler Road/Front Street
Between: Franklin Hill Road and Black Hill Road
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: August 17
Est completion date: August 18
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bangor Boror
Road name: Ridge Road/Main Street
Between: Broad Street and Weidman Avenue
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: August 19
Est completion date: August 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bushkill Township
Road name: Belfast Road
Between: Henry Road and Jacobsburg Road
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: August 17
Est completion date: August 17
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield Township/Washington Twp
Road name: Belfast Road
Between: Jacobsburg road and PA 191
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: August 18
Est completion date: August 18
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Upper Mt. Bethel
Road name: Lake Minsi Drive
Between: Park Avenue and Fox Gap Road
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: August 21
Est completion date: August 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Easton
Road name: North 13th Street
Between: Bushkill Drive and Wood Avenue
Type of work: Milling and Paving
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Short-term lane restriction for construction work. Work includes curb and sidewalk replacement, milling, paving, and line painting operations on the North 13th street Bridge over Bushkill Creek
Start date: August 17
Est completion date: September 18
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
