Municipality:  Lower Saucon Twp

Road name:  PA 412/Leithsville Road

Between:  Polk Valley Road and Bucks County Line

Type of work:  Drainage

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  August 17

Est completion date:  August 19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Lower Saucon Twp

Road name:  PA 378/Wyandotte Street

Between:  Lehigh County Line and Fiot Street

Type of work:  Drainage

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  August 20

Est completion date:  August 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Lower Saucon Twp, Bethlehem Twp, Williams

Road name:  Interstate 78

Between:  Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 60 (PA 309)

Type of work:  Highway Beautification

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  No restriction for shoulder work.

Start date:  August 17

Est completion date:  August 20

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Moore Township

Road name:  Grouse Drive

Between:  PA 248 and PA 987

Type of work:  Other

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging for roadway repairs.

Start date:  August 18

Est completion date: August 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Nazareth Borough

Road name:  Broad St. Extension

Between:  CenterSt.  and Jacobsburg Road

Type of work:  Pothole Patching

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  August 18

Est completion date:  August 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Hanover Twp

Road name:  PA 512

Between:  US 22 and Crawford Drive

Type of work:  Drainage

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction.

Start date:  August 17

Est completion date:  August 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Forks/Lower Mount Bethel

Road name:  Uhler Road/Front Street

Between:  Franklin Hill Road and Black Hill Road

Type of work:  Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  August 17

Est completion date:  August 18

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Bangor Boror

Road name:  Ridge Road/Main Street

Between:  Broad Street and Weidman Avenue

Type of work:  Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  August 19 

Est completion date:  August 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Bushkill Township

Road name:  Belfast Road

Between:  Henry Road and Jacobsburg Road

Type of work:  Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  August 17

Est completion date:  August 17

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Plainfield Township/Washington Twp

Road name:  Belfast Road

Between:  Jacobsburg road and PA 191

Type of work:  Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 18

Est completion date:  August 18

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Upper Mt. Bethel

Road name:  Lake Minsi Drive

Between:  Park Avenue and Fox Gap Road

Type of work:  Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 21

Est completion date:  August 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  City of Easton

Road name:  North 13th Street

Between:  Bushkill Drive and Wood Avenue

Type of work:  Milling and Paving

Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Short-term lane restriction for construction work. Work includes curb and sidewalk replacement, milling, paving, and line painting operations on the North 13th street Bridge over Bushkill Creek

Start date: August 17

Est completion date:  September 18

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  No

 

 

This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

 

