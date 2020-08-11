The Northampton Borough Council met on Thursday, August 6 at 7:30 p.m. in the municipal building.

One community member present addressed an ongoing issue with the Canal Street Park and a business across the street.

Residents and non-residents going to the park are parking their cars in lots meant for businesses in the area. When club members and customers drive by and see a full parking lot, they don’t feel safe going in, which is decreasing necessary business. Further, there are people that are changing into bathing suits and leaving their belongings and trash behind, including beer bottles.

The Borough Council is aware of this issue, and is working on a solution, but is unable to share anything with the public at this time.

Wheels on the Canal, a car show and vendor fair held at the Canal Street Park, will take place on Saturday, May 15, 2021 (rain date May 16), as approved by the council. The event benefits Mission 22 and Blue Heart Mothers of America; however, this year’s event was canceled due to the Coronavirus.

Council members also discussed the draft of an ordinance that would create an impound lot at the back of the fire station. A public meeting will be held in the future to discuss any concerns, as well as the fees associated with the lot.

The Gospel Chapel and Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church both received approval for future events.

The Gospel Chapel will hold its annual picnic on Sunday, August 16 at the Municipal Park and will follow all COVID-19 guidelines. The Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church will hold two more services on Sunday, August 9 and 23.

Next, council discussed filling vacant positions on the Zoning Hearing Board and UCC Board of Appeals, but nothing came of the discussion. Councilman Robert McHale suggested the borough advertise the vacancies on their website.

McHale gave an update on a sewer line that needed repairs; the line that broke was from 1929 and was made of clay. A contractor was brought in to do these repairs since special equipment was needed. Council said the repairs should have wrapped up on Friday, August 7.

Finally, most council members expressed gratitude for the fire department and their help during the storm last Tuesday performing rescues and pumping flooded basements.

The next Northampton Borough Council meeting will be held on Thursday, August 20 at 7:30 pm. in the municipal building.