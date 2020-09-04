submitted by Becky Bartlett, County of Northampton

Nursing Home Administrator Jennifer Stewart-King reports that Gracedale has received testing guidance from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and will begin testing all staff on the second full week of each month.

“This plan for aggressive testing is extremely important,” says Lamont McClure. “It’s almost as important as wearing your mask, and covering your nose with said mask, either inside or outside of the facility.”

CMS released the guidelines for COVID-19 testing at Long-term Care Facilities on August 25, 2020.

“The monthly COVID-19 tests will enhance efforts to keep the virus from entering and spreading through the nursing home,” says Jennifer Stewart-King. “Staff will continue to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms every day, including having their temperatures checked.”