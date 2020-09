submitted by Becky Bartlett

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Department has received inquiries about someone claiming to be a “County Park Attorney” calling residents and alleging that they have been issued a ticket for violating park rules.

These calls are a scam. The Northampton County Parks department does not call people about tickets.

Report any suspicious solicitations to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office at 800-441-2555 or scams@attorneygeneral.gov.