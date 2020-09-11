The Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce and Aria’s Carpet One Floor & Home presents Nazareth Area Restaurant Week 2020, in proud partnership with the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce. Other sponsors include FASTSIGNS of Easton, The Morning Call, B104, The Home News, Embassy Bank For the Lehigh Valley, Susan D. Jarvis, CPA, CVA, and The Nazareth Times.

Restaurant Week kicks off on September 13 with a full week of incredible dining options throughout Nazareth, ending on September 19. Participants will offer discounted dining deals and specials all week long. Participants include: Birthright Brewing Company, Camp Cake DIY, Fuze Nutrition, Mad J’s BBQ, Naz-O-Nut, Rios Brazilian Steakhouse, Emily’s Ice Cream, J’s Steaks & Subs-Nazareth, Rita’s of Nazareth (Rita’s Italian Ice and Frozen Custard), Sweets N Savories, The Chicken Corner, Walker’s Hot Dogs & More, Widow’s Tavern & Grille, and Substation with more are being added daily.

Lauren Bertucci, Manager of Affiliated Chambers for the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce said, “We are looking forward to another spectacular Restaurant Week. We love hosting initiatives like this in the communities we represent as it gives participants the opportunity to showcase their offerings and specialties to people throughout the Lehigh Valley. Whether it’s visiting one of your favorites or trying something new, this gives both returning and first-time patrons the opportunity to experience the local fare. Most importantly, the initiative gives us a chance to bring additional exposure and traffic to our participants ultimately reaching our goal of encouraging everyone to support our local establishments.”

Mad J’s BBQ is offering a Dinner for Two Special that consists of two meat choices, two sides, two deserts, and two drinks for $25.99. Substation has a $10 lunch box deal that includes an 8 inch sub, a 20 ounce drink, and a small bag of chips. Smoothies are only $5.00 all week long as well. The Chicken Corner is offering a starter sample for $10.50 that includes potato dippers, mozzarella sticks, jalapeno poppers, and corn nuggets. They are also offering a seafood sampler that includes jumbo shrimp, clam strips, and calamari for $14.50, a chicken, rib, and seafood sampler for $19.25, and a kids sampler that includes mac and cheese bites, chicken bites, and potato dippers for $10. Sweets N Savories is offering a surprise envelope to anyone who stops in their bakery. Upon entering, you will receive an envelope and win a prize. Every envelope is a winner, which either consists of a free item or a discount on your purchase. They are also offering a daily $20 gift certificate drawing. You could be the lucky winner so make sure you stop in! Camp Cake DIY has $15.00 desert sampler boxes to go and open studio time with mini sessions for $15 as well. Naz-O-Nut is offering one dozen donuts for $12.75. Two of those donuts can be substituted for specialty donuts at no additional cost. Half a dozen donuts is $7 with one specialty donut substitution at no additional cost. Also participating are The Spot Drive-In and The Green Stop. At the time of print, these were the only offers posted. You can check for additional offers on the chamber’s Facebook page. Jessica O’Donnell, Executive Vice President of Affiliated Chambers for the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber commented, “It’s been a challenging year to say the least and our restaurant community needs us now more than ever. Restaurant Week comes at a great time. Plan ahead, take a break from home cooking, and enjoy the many great specials our restaurants have to offer. You’ll be glad you did!”

Due to COVID-19, the Chamber warns that there is an inherent risk of exposure in any public place where people are present, but feels confident in the support of the community to abide by the rules and regulations set forth so restaurant week can be enjoyed by all. Many restaurants have outdoor dining and those with indoor dining are at limited capacity to best protect their patrons. Take out and delivery options are available as well.

Now more than ever the restaurants and businesses throughout Nazareth need your support. Get out, shop, eat, and drink because sip, sip, hooray, Restaurant Week is on its way!