The Northampton Borough Council held their first public workshop meeting of the month on Thursday, September 3 at 7:30 p.m. in the municipal building.

One Northampton resident brought up a concern about sewage backup due to heavy rain; another resident echoed this concern. Both residents live on Washington Avenue and have experienced this before.

Borough Manager LeRoy Brobst stated that he has a meeting with the borough’s engineer next week and will bring it up then. He believes the borough can relieve some of the water that collects there by running another line in the area; however, the engineer needs to approve the project first, but once that happens, the project shouldn’t take too long.

Next, the council considered a request to hire two new full-time police officers; two qualified candidates were recommended by Police Chief Bryan Kadingo. The candidates, Brandon Reph and Emanuel Torres, were hired and sworn in at the meeting by Mayor Thomas Reenock.

Keith Piescienski, vice president of council, reminded everyone that the Planning Commission has a meeting on September 9 at 7 p.m; the meeting will address Yost Hauling’s plan to divide their 8.69-acre parcel of land into three separate lots.

The Northampton Area High School varsity football team has two tentative home games on October 16 and 23, according to councilman Kenneth Hall. There is no information about whether or not fans may be in attendance yet.

Council members also discussed potentially creating a noise ordinance in the borough, as well as suspending virtual meetings. Acting Solicitor Brian Panella suggested putting the latter on the next meeting’s agenda to not blindside anyone with the decision.

Northampton’s next Borough Council meeting will be held on Thursday, September 17 at 7:30 p.m. in the municipal building.