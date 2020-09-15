The Nazareth Borough Council held their monthly meeting on Tuesday, September 8 at 6 p.m. in council chambers.

Mark Morella Jr., the borough’s emergency manager, was thanked and honored by council for his continued outstanding work, responding during the COVID-19 pandemic. Morella also heads the disaster task force and has been attending to the needs of the fire, police, and public works departments, among others by obtaining necessary equipment and sanitizers.

David and Inge Mattei were also thanked for their extensive service throughout Nazareth Borough before their retirement. David Mattei served as a councilman and president of the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, and Economic Development Commission. Inge Mattei served on the Nazareth Ambulance Board, bringing years of medical and volunteering expertise.

Laureen Pellegrino was appointed to fill David Mattei’s vacant council position on August 27 and will remain on council until Dec. 31, 2021. Pellegrino will chair the Fire Committee and serve on the Law and Technology Committees.

Next, council members approved multiple requests that will allow sports teams and other groups to use the Nazareth Borough Park at various dates and times throughout the fall.

Council also scheduled Trick-or-Treat night for Saturday, October 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.; however, the annual Halloween Parade sponsored by the The Vigilance Hose Fire Company has been cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

A motion was made to approve the creation of two 15-minute parking spaces on the south side of East Prospect Street by St. John’s Lutheran Church. The spots would be reserved from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

Councilman Carl Strye expressed concerns over safety about the current parking situation near the church. Strye stated the parking lot behind the building is not like a mall parking lot; the lot is meant to be pulled into, parked in, and pulled out of the same way people came in.

Another reason for these spots is an increase in daycare membership due to the pandemic. Other councilmembers did not see how these two spots would make drop-off/pick-up safer and more efficient. Further, daycare membership could decrease again once the pandemic is over, which would eliminate the need for the timed spots.

Carl Fischl, council vice president, asked about future parking requests from other daycares.

Christopher Crook made a similar point; another daycare had come to council with the same request that was denied. By approving the church’s request, it may look like the borough council is playing favorites.

After extensive discussion, the motion was not approved, with the idea that the council could come back to the decision later if the current parking situation doesn’t work out.

The next Nazareth Borough Council meeting will be held on Monday, October 5 at 6 p.m.