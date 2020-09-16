Following arguments from both sides on August 11, the Allen Township Board of Supervisors unanimously voted in favor of K & H Development on Tuesday, September 8. This vote dismissed the appeal made by the developer and ruled that the 2018 plan review letter preceding the township’s rejection of the industrial flex property was a report, not a determination.

As outlined by the supervisors’ solicitor Tom Dinkelacker, a report is simply informational and not intended to be a final decision. Therefore, the appeal was dismissed.

Attorney James Kratz, who represented K & H, thanked the board for their decision. During his August 11 argument, he warned the board that the township could face a civil rights lawsuit if they ruled the 2018 letter was a determination.

In other news, supervisors amended their approval of Rockefeller Lot 4. Originally, Rockefeller had offered to pay for improvements made to the county bridge on Willowbrook Road. However, the county would not allow the developer to make these fixes. It will be up to the county to improve the bridge if they wish.

Finally, the township extended its Declaration of Disaster Emergency until December 31. This declaration helps the township receive aid for emergency supplies and PPE during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“I see this as not going away,” said Supervisor Dale Hassler. “Things are still going on out there.”

Supervisor Gary Behler agreed, saying he could not imagine the pandemic ending until next year.

Only Supervisor Carl Edwards voted against the motion, speaking out against Governor Tom Wolf.

Hassler reminded Edwards that “as long as we have this in place, we can get money for the supplies we need.”

The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be held remotely on September 22.