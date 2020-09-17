After the call to order, the approval of bills and various planning-related waivers, the September 8 meeting of the Lehigh Township Board of Supervisors was briefly interrupted for anyone listening via teleconference because of technical issues. The Board has been allowing the public to call in to meetings since the beginning of the pandemic, with in-person attendance allowed after Northampton County entered the green phase of Covid-19 mitigation.

The recreation report was delivered by a representative from the Parks and Recreation Department who said that the refreshment stand at the baseball field will be open on Saturdays, as it is lucrative for them, but closed on Sundays. Public Works reported that they were getting work done on one of their 2009 MACK trucks after the turbo broke, the supervisors inquired about getting another quote for the repair.

Police Chief Scott Fogel told the board that they are seeing light traffic in the township with approximately 50 percent less car accidents. However, domestic and drug calls are up according to the chief. He reported that since the pandemic started Lehigh Township residents have been showing their appreciation for the police department in various ways, like dropping food off for the officers.

“I just want to say thanks to everyone,” Fogel said.

Township Solicitor David Backenstoe said that he had drafted a change in the short-term rental ordinance for approval by the supervisors. The change was requested by residents at a prior meeting. They said they were tired of constant partying and disruptions at Airbnb rentals that had basically become unlicensed and unregulated hotels. Backenstoe’s revision states that for a property to operate as a bed and breakfast the owners must reside on premises and for a property to operate as a hotel it must have an office on site. The revision to the short-term rental ordinance passed unanimously.

Lehigh Township Board of Supervisors meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month in the municipal building. Because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, a teleconference option is available with the number listed on the township’s website. There has been a time change for upcoming meetings. Instead of the usual 7 p.m. start, the September 22 meeting will start at 6 p.m. with a budget discussion being first on the agenda. The October 13 meeting will also be at 6 p.m. The October 27 meeting will be at 5 p.m. with a discussion of an inter-municipal liquor license transfer first on the agenda.