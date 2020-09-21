submitted by Becky Bartlett

Gracedale entered Step II of their re-opening plan on Friday, September 18 following the completion of universal testing at the facility. No residents or staff showed positive results for COVID-19.

“While we are beyond thrilled that these visitations will be beginning, we must respectfully ask that, for the health and safety of our residents and staff, all visitors please scrupulously abide by the rules and regulations,” says Lamont McClure. “Lives depend upon it.”

Gracedale has resumed family visitations in Tower 7 which has been converted for this purpose. Infectious control procedures are in place. Anyone entering the facility for a visit will only be allowed in the elevator to travel to and from Tower 7 for a half-an-hour visit with their loved one. Areas will be disinfected per CDC protocols in between visits.

Family members who would like to schedule a visit can call the Therapeutic Recreation Department at 610-829-3671.