During their September 22 virtual meeting, the Allen Township Board of Supervisors heard from the Lappawinzo Fish and Game Protective Association and the Northern Lights Pyrotechnic Club. The two clubs were seeking to hold a consumer and display fireworks event that would consist of nearly five hours of fireworks, from 3:30 until 8:30 p.m. with a 30 minute break.

However, supervisors were quick to turn down the request. It was a similar event in 2018, they said, that prompted them to pass the township’s fireworks ordinance. That year, residents were subjected to the sound of fireworks for over 12 hours. Now, township ordinance allows for only one hour of fireworks in any 24-hour period.

Brett Hallden, the pyrotechnic club’s safety officer, said the event would be for charity and would help the fish and game club financially. He also said local hotels, restaurants, and shops would benefit from the number of visitors to the area.

“We hope that our meager financial contribution to the local area is able to offset the [level of nuisance],” he said.

“I will stand by our ordinance,” countered Supervisor Gerald Montaneri. He cited the impact fireworks have on both residents and pets. “A half an hour of it is enough.”

Supervisor Dale Hassler abstained from the vote since he is a member of the fish and game club. Meanwhile, Supervisor Carl Edwards voted in favor of the event, arguing that it is only one day per year. Despite this, the request was still denied by supervisors three to one.

Meanwhile, supervisors did vote to allow trick-or-treat to move forward on October 31 from 6 until 8 p.m.

“From a health standpoint, it is a bad idea,” said Supervisor Gary Behler. “On the flip side, because each family can make that decision for themselves…I would be okay allowing trick-or-treat to continue.”

Supervisors urged residents to keep their porch lights off if they do not want trick-or-treaters.