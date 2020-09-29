For the first time ever, Bath’s unique, diverse, and delicious restaurants will get an entire week dedicated to them, their menus, and the creative owners and chefs who are satisfying appetites across Northampton County. Bath Restaurant Week will run October 4 through October 10.

Fourteen businesses will be participating in the event, presented by the Greater Bath Area Chamber of Commerce.

“[This] has been something we have been working on for the last year and we felt that more than ever we should be doing this for our businesses, as our businesses need us, the community, to support local,” says Jessica O’Donnell, EVP of Affiliated Chambers for the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber.

Participating restaurants will be offering a variety of affordable dishes, take out specials, and gift card deals, as well as safe-dining options.

“We hope that our community members step up and support our local businesses and all that they have to offer, especially during these challenging times,” adds O’Donnell. She hopes restaurant owners see plenty of new faces during the week and know that their friends, family, and neighbors have their back.

With so many options to choose from, we know picking your breakfast, lunch, dinner, or dessert might be a challenge!

My Place Pizza

Restaurant Week Special: Make any $25 purchase and receive a $10 gift card toward a future purchase.

Fan Favorite Dishes: Among the most loved and popular dishes is Manny’s Special Sicilian. Stromboli and cheese steaks are also go-to menu options for the restaurant’s very loyal diners. If you have a sweet tooth, you need to order one of the restaurant’s homemade cakes or their soft serve ice cream, offered spring through fall.

Safety Measures: The restaurant continues to offer takeout only to keep diners and staff safe. You can call in your order at 610-837-8884 or order online at https://www.myplacebath.com/.

Red Wolf Bar & Grill

Restaurant Week Special: Lunch specials from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. include $5 plain pizza, $6 cheeseburger, and $5 chicken quesadilla. They’ll also be offering BOGO appetizers, a pick-two-entrees deal, and $1 off desserts.

Fan Favorite Dishes: The wings often get a shout out from guests, as well as their craft beer selection.

Safety Measures: Call ahead at 484-281-3661 to make a reservation for their outdoor patio seating.

The Bath Exchange

Restaurant Week Special: $11 meals that include a sandwich, french fries, and soda. You can choose from shrimp tacos with homemade Baja sauce, Gorgonzola buffalo chicken cheese steak, or a bacon cheddar cheese steak.

Fan Favorite Dishes: You can’t go wrong with anything you order! But popular dishes include the homemade smoked salmon bits, the homemade crab cakes, and, of course, the cheese steaks. There’s also new apple cider and pumpkin spice slushies.

Safety Measures: Pub tables are located outside and indoor tables are spaced at least 6-feet apart. There are sanitizer stations and extra masks in case you forget yours! Online ordering is also available at https://www.toasttab.com/bath-exchange-204-w-main-st/v3#!/order.

Sabz Restaurant

Restaurant Week Specials: Free hummus for any two entree orders. With any two gyro plate orders, the third one will be free. During this time, they’ll also be testing out a new menu item: Manti Dumplings.

Fan Favorites: The kebabs are always a must! They include chicken and beef/lamb gyros, veal, ground beef, vegetable, chicken, shrimp, and salmon kebabs. If you can’t choose, go with the mix-and-match deal! For meat lovers, there’s also the Sabz Qoboli and Beef Korma. For veggie lovers, indulge in either the Bonjon Burani or the Vegan Beef Crumble.

Safety Measures: The restaurant is working hard to keep guests and employees safe, so they’re only offering take out, to go, or delivery. To place an order, guests can call 610- 262-5892 or visit in-person. Outdoor seating is also available for guests to use at their convenience.

The Red Tomato

Restaurant Week Specials: Lunch and dinner specials are offered every single day, including two large cheese pizzas for $18.99 plus purchase a $40 gift card and get $10 free.

Fan Favorites: Pizza isn’t all that’s offered at the Red Tomato! You can find a variety of gourmet Italian dishes, including pasta, salads, and paninis.

Safety Measures: Carryout and delivery are available. You can order online by visiting https://theredtomatopizzeria.com/home.

Villa Grande Pizzeria

Restaurant Week Specials: $5.99 lunch special every day from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., $5.99 stromboli or calzone special, or $1 off any large pizza.

Fan Favorites: The cheese pizza remains a favorite, but you can’t forget about the pasta and salad dishes, as well as the homemade dinner rolls made fresh daily.

Safety Measures: You can order online for carryout by visiting http://www.villagpizza.com/.

Town and Country Restaurant

Restaurant Week Specials: BOGO short stack of pumpkin pancakes, “Almost Famous” chicken sandwich, or chicken and waffles.

Fan Favorites: The popular restaurant is always cooking up something new! Try their new sandwiches, like the Nashville-Hot hot sandwich or the T&C chicken sandwich.

Safety Measures: You can order takeout by visiting townandcountry.us or by calling 610-837-7220. There’s also outdoor dining.

Isabella’s

Restaurant Week Specials: Call 610-837-9959 to ask about any carryout specials.

Fan Favorites: The garlic knots are described as “to die for,” but even a simple, New York-style cheese pizza doesn’t disappoint. There’s also a variety of authentic Italian pasta dishes.

Safety Measures: Carryout is available by calling 610-837-9959.

The Gin Mill & Grille

Restaurant Week Specials: BOGO 50 percent off select sandwiches, including the Philly-style cheesesteak, the Pittsburgher piled high with fries, or the Gin Mill Style Burger.

Fan Favorites: Sandwiches and wings are sure to satisfy your appetite, including the Farmhouse Chicken Sandwich with grilled chicken topped with a fried egg. Ask about their fall drinks specials too!

Safety Measures: You can dine in or dine outside on their patio. They also offer take out.

Mattie’s Strudel Haus

Restaurant Week Specials: The anticipated strudel haus hasn’t officially opened in Bath yet, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find a special! Visit their Bath location during the week (check their Facebook or call 610-810-7574 for times) and redeem your coupon for a $25 dinner and dessert strudel that you can pick up at their Nazareth Farmers Market location on October 11 or schedule for delivery.

Fan Favorites: From savory to sweet, there’s something for everyone. The newest item on the menu is the fall favorite s’mores strudel.

Safety Measures: Strudel can be delivered or picked up at the outdoor Nazareth Farmers Market.

Bean Bath Cafe

Restaurant Week Specials: You can’t go wrong with all-day breakfast! Breakfast specials include the Oscar Benedict with fresh crab, the Sunlight Omelet with smoked salmon, the Philly Omelet with steak and caramelized onions, and Sweet Potato Benedict. And don’t forget a signature latte, like dark chocolate pumpkin or brown cinnamon sugar!

Fan Favorite: The Cowboy Killer is a popular breakfast scramble, but there are four lunch burgers you also don’t want to miss! Try the Mount Shasta with sliced avocado and bleu cheese or the Mount Lassen with caramelized jalapenos. Also, the cafe offers a full vegan-friendly breakfast and lunch menu.

Safety Measures: The cafe just passed its annual health inspection with praise for its COVID-19 guidelines. Indoor dining and outdoor dining are available and masks are required when you’re not eating.

Point Phillips Hotel

Restaurant Week Specials: A 3-course prix fixe menu for dine-in guests. Some special selections are a Dutch Cornbread with jalapeno-honey butter and rosemary sea salt, and an Oktoberfest Jager Schnitzel with house-made spaetzle braised red cabbage shaved Brussels sprouts and a creamy mushroom gravy.

Fan Favorites: Perfect for fall: a hickory-smoked onion dip with freshly fried potato chips or a 2-item smokehouse sampler for guests who want to try several options.

Safety Measures: Both indoor and outdoor dining are offered, with tables spaced at least 6-feet apart. Guests are encouraged to call 610-837-1544 ahead of time to make sure they can reserve seating. All CDC guidelines are being followed.

Daily Grind

Restaurant Week Specials: $2 coffee special, 16 oz cup (Columbian, Jamaican or Pumpkin Spice), homemade jumbo muffins four for $8 (Blueberry, banana walnut or pumpkin), $5 breakfast special- try their Cement Job breakfast wrap, and a $10 lunch special- chicken salad sandwich with a Snapple iced tea and Utz chips.

Fan Favorites: Sandwiches are fresh, with beef and turkey roasted on the premises. But if you need a pick-me-up, don’t forget about their hot coffee, espresso, or organic tea.

Safety Measures: You can call ahead for grab and go by calling 484-281-3314, or you can order online at https://www.toasttab.com/daily-grind-bath-116-e-main-st/v3.

Blue Moo & Company

Restaurant Week Specials: Buy one ice cream, get one 50 percent off.

Fan Favorites: The ice cream, of course! You can always find a unique flavor like pumpkin, banana and chocolate hazelnut, or black raspberry and espresso.

Safety Measures: Takeout is always available and a patio full of picnic tables is available for outdoor dining.