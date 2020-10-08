The Nazareth Borough Council met on Monday, October 5 at 6 p.m. for their monthly meeting.

One borough resident expressed concerns about cars and trucks speeding on High Street, specifically between its intersections with Forest Drive and Main Street. This is especially concerning because there are a lot of children living in the neighborhood. Another resident echoed this concern and stated that there are drivers rolling through or running the 4-way stop sign near High and Broad Streets.

The road is considered a state highway, so the borough cannot add or remove signage without PennDOT’s permissions; however, the police department can and will conduct traffic studies in the area to see what exactly is going on.

Dean Brodt, property manager of St. John’s Lutheran Church, addressed council about their decision to deny their request for two 15-minute parking spaces on the south side of East Prospect Street. Brodt recognized the concerns of other residents about children’s safety that were voiced at the meeting; then, emphasized the sense of community in Nazareth and gave a list of events held at the church.

Councilman Carl R. Strye Jr., who voted in favor of the motion, stated that council had said they could take another look at the issue in a month or two and possibly change their decision.

Next, Lauren Bertucci from the Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce asked council for suggestions on how to keep the tree lighting ceremony COVID-friendly. Councilman Strye suggested moving the ceremony to the grassy field by council chambers; this space is a lot larger than the Center Square, where the event is usually held. Councilwoman Laureen Pellegrino suggested conducting the event in different shifts to keep the number of people down.

More ideas will be discussed at the Public Property Committee Meeting on Tuesday, October 27. For now, council approved the Chamber’s request to hold the Tree Lighting ceremony on Friday, December 11 at 7 p.m. and Christmas in Nazareth on Saturday, December 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

An Electronics Recycling Event will be held by Responsible Recycling Services on Tuesday, October 20 from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Borough Park. The event is for Nazareth Borough residents only. Council also approved a motion to adopt new park rules prohibiting parking in the Borough Park from 10 p.m. to sunrise and in the satellite parks from sunset to sunrise.

The next Nazareth Borough Council meeting will be held on Monday, November 2 at 6 p.m. in the Borough Hall.