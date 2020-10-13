HARRISBURG – Ten fire and EMS companies in the 138th Legislative District were awarded a one-time state grant to assist with extra expenses resulting from the COVID-19 public health emergency, according to Rep. Marcia Hahn (R-Northampton).

A total of $50 million was made available through the Office of State Fire Commissioner to provide direct financial relief to first responders in Pennsylvania impacted by the pandemic. These funds are to be used to supplement operational expenses incurred by the lack of opportunities for fundraising and inability to create revenue due to compliance with measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We are grateful to these groups for their dedicated service to our communities, especially during the current health crisis,” said Hahn. “I am pleased this program is providing them with some additional state support at a time when their fundraising activities have been limited.”

The following fire and EMS companies submitted applications and received funding:

Bath Volunteer Firefighters and Ambulance Corps Inc. – $23,562.

Bethlehem Township Volunteer Fire Company (EMS) – $5,856.

Bushkill Township Volunteer Fire Company – $23,973.

Bushkill Township Volunteer Fire Company EMS – $15,048.

East Allen Township Fire Department – $23,562.

Hecktown Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 – $25,205.

Plainfield Township Volunteer Fire Company – $23,973.

Suburban EMS Inc. – $15,048.

Wind Gap Fire Company – $22,877.

Wind Gap Ambulance Corps Inc. – $15,048.

Legislation creating the COVID-19 Crisis Fire and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program was passed unanimously by the General Assembly in May with funding support through the federal CARES Act.

As stated in Act 26 of 2020, the money must be used for eligible expenses, including utilities, insurance, apparatus repairs, fuel, personal protective equipment, lost revenues due to pandemic restrictions, and the sanitizing of equipment and property.