Every year, the Bath Fire Social Hall makes a contribution to the borough’s volunteer fire department. Despite the challenges 2020 has posed, Jimmy Pasquariello, president of the social hall, made sure there was still something to give to the department this year.

“I know we are struggling and they are struggling,” he said. “[They] cannot have any fundraisers [and] we cannot have any fundraisers.”

He presented the $500 donation to Councilman Anthony Kovalovsky, member of the fire department, during council’s November 2 meeting.

“Anything is appreciated,” said Council President Mark Saginario, “especially during these times.”

“We are doing the best we can,” said Pasquariello. He said the social hall has canceled all events but is still holding bingo while following CDC guidelines.

The Bath Farmers’ Market also donated to the fire department. About $40 was raised from the market’s scarecrow contest.

The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled many community events, but council is hoping to bring the borough together in spirit, if not in person. During their meeting, council announced plans for a holiday door decorating contest.

This will “get the borough in the holiday spirit without actually getting together,” said Councilwoman Carol Bear-Heckman.

Residents can decorate their front doors for the chance to win one of eight categories: Americana, modern, country, winter wonderland, Disney, Santa, and lights, as well as a special category for businesses.

Council will judge and the winners will receive gift cards from local businesses. Winners will be announced during the Christmas tree lighting on November 29 at 6 p.m.

In other news, council is also planning an electronic recycling event for Spring 2021. Wendy Gordon, general manager of Responsible Recycling Services, was in attendance during the meeting to discuss how her organization can help the borough plan a recycling event for residents. For a small fee, Responsible Recycling Services accepts televisions, computers, microwaves, and other appliances. They either recycle them at their facility in Kutztown or ship them to other facilities across the country.

Gordon said a similar event in the borough two years ago filled two trucks with recyclables in only two hours.

“This is something we’ve talked about as a council for a long time,” said Saginario.

Councilwoman Phyllis Andrews will work with Gordon to put together a quote and plan for the spring event.

Finally, council approved the borough’s 2021 budget with no tax increase for residents. This marks the fifth year in a row of no tax increase, following 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.