submitted by Lyndsay Kensinger

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Northampton County to fly at half-staff beginning at sunrise on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in honor of firefighter Martin W. Comer of the Bethlehem Township Volunteer Fire Company who died on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

The commonwealth flag shall be flown at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

The commonwealth flag has flown at half-staff since Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in honor of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and should continue to fly at half-staff until further notice. The United States flag is to remain at full-staff.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.